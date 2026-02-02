THE SARAH MCGUINNESS STORY to Return to Circle and Star Theatre in March

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​Following a run at the Etcetera Theatre in 2024, The Sarah McGuinness Story - Grit Glitter and Gaslight…A Cabaret Musical, will return to the stage, opening at Circle and Star Theatre, Hampstead, on Tuesday 3 March for a limited three-week run.

Emmy nominated, Sarah McGuinness transformed her behind-the-scenes life with the stars into a powerful and poignant one-woman musical cabaret, first performed at Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2024 before transferring to London.

The Sarah McGuinness Story sees this feisty doyenne to the stars strip back the shrouds of celebrity mystery, taking audiences on a jukebox journey through her life in showbusiness, from her childhood on the Irish border in Derry, through a complex relationship with her roots and family dysfunction, to the heights of international success as her life becomes entwined with entertainment icons.

Blending live performance, storytelling and song, the renowned documentary maker and musician turns the lens on herself, delving into long-forgotten memories that are traumatic and hilarious in equal measure.

Set to an epic soundtrack featuring music by David Bowie, Kate Bush, Kurt Weill, Sondheim and Kander & Ebb's Cabaret, alongside her own original work, this poignant and powerful cabaret tells the extraordinary story of a life lived centre stage.