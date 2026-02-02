EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE to Return to Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Everybody's Talking About Jamie will return for the 10th Anniversary Tour featuring a brand new song from Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae, coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 February 2027.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn't quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Time to make your dreams come true.

Jonathan Butterell (Director), Dan Gillespie Sells (Music) and Tom MacRae (book and lyrics) said “It will be 10 years in February next year since Jamie New first stepped out into the world. 10 years since the people of Sheffield laughed and cried and celebrated his story at The Crucible. 10 years since Nica Burns and Nimax Theatres brought Jamie to London and sent him off dancing on his own two sparkling feet.

Jamie's courage in unveiling himself in all his glorious, fabulous joy has been applauded by millions of people in dozens of countries, and next year, to celebrate the show's 10th birthday, he will be returning home to stages all around the UK.

We were inspired by the true story of Jamie and Margaret Campbell, and we are thrilled that their story is still inspiring the world with its sass-filled magic.

We could not be more grateful for the Jamie family we share across the globe, and are so excited to bring a new Jamie, Margaret, Pritti, Hugo, Ray, Miss Hedge and Dean, plus all the wonderful drag queens and year 11s, back together and out into UK theatres next year. In the place where we belong.”