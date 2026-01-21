Chinese New Year Celebrations Return To Birmingham’s Southside Next Month

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birmingham Chinese Festival Committee and Birmingham Hippodrome have announced the city's annual Chinese New Year celebrations return to Southside next month, bringing thousands of people together to celebrate.

Festivities begin on the first day of the Chinese New Year, Tuesday 17 February, with market stalls and funfair rides in Hippodrome Square running daily throughout the half term week until Saturday 21 February.

The main festival celebration takes place on Sunday 22 February, celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse. The free event will begin with a traditional lion procession across Hippodrome Square and Chinatown.

At the heart of the celebrations, the festival stage will host a packed programme showcasing the talent and creativity of Birmingham's Chinese and East Asian communities. Audiences can enjoy a dynamic mix of traditional and contemporary music, dance and theatre performances throughout the day, alongside market stalls, funfair rides and family-friendly activities across Southside.

This year's celebrations are supported by the W Wing Yip & Brothers Foundation, whose enhanced contribution is helping to sustain and grow the programme of activity, whilst ensuring the festival remains free for audiences across the city.

James Wong, Chair of the Birmingham Chinese Festival Committee said: “We're proud to once again co-produce an event that reflects the strength and vibrancy of Birmingham's communities. The support of the W Wing Yip & Brothers Foundation plays a vital role in making the festival possible, helping us to deliver a free, accessible celebration that honours tradition, supports local artists and brings communities together.”

Jenny Loynton DL, Trustee of the W Wing Yip & Brothers Foundation said: “Our decision to play a significant role in these celebrations is driven by the legacy of Mr Wing Yip OBE and the Wing Yip family's enduring desire of giving back to the city that has supported their journey and their belief in the importance of promoting culture, education, helping to uplift communities and celebrate the diverse heritage that strengthens Birmingham and the UK's social fabric.”

Matt Evans, Head of Festivals & Sites at Birmingham Hippodrome added: “We're pleased to be working with the Birmingham Chinese Festival Committee again to deliver a programme that celebrates local talent and brings people together in the heart of the city. We look forward to sharing the full programme next month.”

The full Chinese New Year 2026 programme will be announced in February.