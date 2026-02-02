Full Cast Set for UNDER THE MERSEY MOON at Floral Pavilion

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There are just two weeks to go until acclaimed new country musical Under the Mersey Moon returns to the Floral Pavilion. The production will play the theatre's 800-seat auditorium, with performances on Saturday and Sunday, 14-15 February including a Saturday matinee.

It has previously been announced that radio legend Billy Butler and actress wife Lesley Butler will reprise their roles as Grandad Harry and Carol in the hit show.

And now it can be revealed they will be joined on stage by Sam Heller, Sam Alton, Christopher Lee Power, Adam Johnson, Catherine Howard, Leslie Longley, Sarah-Lou Fletcher, Jodie White, Jimmy Rae and Al Peters.

Under the Mersey Moon is created by well-known Liverpool songwriters Jimmy Rae and Pete Davies and features 13 original songs which are performed by a live, six-strong band and cast of 12. It is directed by Birkenhead's Brian McCann.

The musical tells the uplifting story of one man's determination to follow his dream, and the enduring power of love, home and family.

Inspired by his ailing grandfather, Danny Rogers – a struggling country musician from Liverpool – embarks on a make-or-break pilgrimage to Nashville, hoping to be discovered at last. Will he fulfil his dream? Or will it prove a very different journey of discovery?