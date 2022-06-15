THE GRETCHEN QUESTION Comes to The Master Shipwright's House in September

Fuel, in collaboration with Shipwright, is delighted to present the world premiere of a new play by Melly Still and Max Barton - The Gretchen Question. The play will be performed in the grounds of the remarkable hidden architectural gem the Master Shipwrights House in Deptford in South East London and forms part of London Borough of Culture. It plays from 22 September - 2 October with a press night on 23 September.

Gretchen bears witness to the discoveries of world exploration at the Royal Society in the late 18th century. Maisie is an influencer with a questionable new brand partnership. Lulit is in turmoil, struggling to remember what happened to her last night. Through these interwoven stories, The Gretchen Question dissects how we have arrived at the current climate emergency.

Taking inspiration from the past, this new production invites us to inquire what the future holds for us. Staged outdoors in the historic grounds of the Master Shipwright's House on the banks of the Thames in Deptford, this site-specific production features original composition by Second Body and design by E. M. Parry.

The Master Shipwright's House and Office is one of the few remaining parts of Deptford's former royal dockyard. Founded by Henry VIII in 1513 the King's Yard became one of the most important shipbuilding yards in the world before finally closing in 1869. It was bought and restored by its current owners in 1998. Since then it has been a home and creative space for artists, performers and audiences from around the world.

Performances run 22 September - 2 October at 8pm.

No performance on 26 September

Press night on 23 September

Tickets £18.50, concessions £13.50

https://fueltheatre.com/projects/the-gretchen-question/

www.theshipwright.co.uk

www.wearelewisham.com