THE FLOWERS OF SREBRENICA Marks The 30th Anniversary Of The Srebrenica Genocide

Based on Aidan Hehir's illustrated novel, drawing on his experience of travelling from Sarajevo to Srebrenica, the 30thanniversary of the Srebrenica genocide is marked by a new theatre production performed by a cast from Bosnia-Herzegovina, Rwanda, Ukraine, and Ireland. Blending physical theatre, devising, and animated projections, The Flowers of Srebrenica reimagines the narrative of Aidan, a professor and Balkan expert from Ireland, on his first visit to Srebrenica. He arrives in Bosnia-Herzegovina armed with academic knowledge, but by the time he leaves, his certainties are shattered. A cast of women storytellers who are survivors and witness to war create a chorus to frame the piece and draws parallels with current atrocities across the world, challenge the audience to confront their complicity in historical violence, and ask what it means to look at another country's trauma from the outside.

The Srebrenica genocide occurred between 11th and 16th July 1995. More than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed by Bosnian Serb forces, and more than 20,000 civilians were expelled from the area. The massacre was the worst episode of mass murder in Europe since WWII.

The Flowers of Srebrenica premieres in Sarajevo before touring to Serbia, Norway, Italy and Jacksons Lane in the UK. At its heart is the memory of Srebrenica. But what does memory mean? A memorial, a grave, a photograph, a survivor's account? Or can memory become an act of solidarity, something collectively carried, not left solely on the shoulders of those who lived through tragedy?

The cast includes actors from countries that have experienced war and displacement - Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine, Rwanda, Ireland - some of whom have since moved to the UK as refugees: Selma Alispahić (BiH), Taz Munyaneza (Rwanda/UK), Valeria Pogolsha (Ukraine/UK), Edin Suljic (BiH/UK) Cillian O'Donnchadha (Ireland/UK).

Director Lara Parmiani (Italy) says, "Srebrenica is not just history, it is a warning. This show isn't about speaking for Bosnia-Herzegovian. It's about listening, honouring, and understanding how your story speaks to all of us. It is also about recognising our role as outsiders, and approaching the material with humility and respect."

LegalAliens Theatre is a migrant-led, women-led ensemble and Theatre of Sanctuary based in Haringey, North London. Since 2012, they have platformed migrants and refugees as participants, artists and creatives. They are inspired by the great pioneers of the 20th Century (Brecht, Boal, Brook, Lecoq, Bogart) but with their own original twist. From plays in translation, to novel adaptations, to devised performances, their productions resist tokenism, disrupt clichés and dismantle dominant narratives, demonstrating theatre's transformative potential. Past productions include Tugging at the sea (Jacksons Lane, 2024), Shapeshifting (Migration Matters Festival, Sheffield 2023, Prague 2024), Ali in Wonder(eng)land (The Space, London 2022, Jacksons Lane 2023), Closed Lands (VAULT Festival 2020), Poker Face (Kings Head Theatre, London 2017 and tour).

