Storyhouse Announces Livestream of MISS JULIE

Storyhouse today has announced a NEW LIVE streamed run of the production of Strindberg's Miss Julie will take place 9 - 17 April.

Lockdown restrictions halted Storyhouse's and New Earth Theatre's plans to welcome a live audience to the show that was due to open in March.

Alex Clifton, Artistic Director of Storyhouse, said today, "We are delighted to announce that we are continuing to create work even during lockdown.

"New Earth are a brilliant team to partner with, and we're thrilled to restage this extraordinary show with them, which we first commissioned from Amy two years ago. Its political currency has only grown; its urgency only intensified. This is a vital story, tackling complex social politics - relations between Britain, China and Hong Kong - in a simple, powerful human story."

It's Chinese New Year in 1940s Hong Kong and celebrations are in full swing.

Julie, the daughter of the island's British Governor, crashes the servant's party downstairs. What starts as a game descends into a fight for survival as sex, power, money and race collide on a hot night in the Pearl River Delta.

Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre, Kumiko Mendl today said

"This production is testament to our determination and desire to return to live theatre and we are delighted that we are able to work alongside Alex Clifton and his team at Storyhouse to bring this restaged version live to audiences".

"This is a very exciting moment for New Earth as we announce these new dates as we set to tour Amy Ng's gripping and politically charged adaptation of Miss Julie.

Adapted by Amy Ng and directed by Dadiow Lin, the Storyhouse production returns to Storyhouse on Friday 9 - Saturday 17 April before touring to other venues later in the year.

All rehearsals and filming will be conducted in a Covid secure environment in line with current government guidelines.

Johan August Strindberg (1849 - 1912) was a Swedish playwright, novelist, poet, essayist and painter. His principal works for the stage include Creditors, The Father, A Dream Play, The Ghost Sonata and The Dance of Death.

Amy Ng is a British-Hong Kong playwright. Her previous theatre credits include Under The Umbrella (Belgrade Theatre/UK tour), Acceptance (Hampstead Theatre) and Shangri-La (Finborough Theatre).

Dadiow Lin directs. Her credits include in a word, Reply (Young Vic), Bad Joke (Omnibus Theatre), Thatcher In China (Soho Theatre), 100 Ways To Start A Fire (Theatre503) and Am I Pretty? (Camden People's Theatre).

Other creatives include design by Adam Wiltshire, sound design by Max Perryment, lighting design by Chris Davey, intimacy direction by Yarit Dor and choreography by Yukiko Masui.

The company includes: Sophie Robinson as Julie, Jennifer Leong as Christine and Leo Wan as John.

This adaptation of Strindberg's naturalistic play will be staged in a Covid safe environment following government advice and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Tickets are £14 for Storyhouse card members, priority booking until Monday 15 March. General sale £16.

