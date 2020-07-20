Stars Of Stage and Screen To Support MAD Trust With A MAD DRAG NIGHT

A MAD Drag Night is one of the highlights of MAD Trust fundraising calendar and should have taken place thus year on 26t July. Looking back over the years we will be celebrating the joy that is A MAD Drag Night, with the help of John Barrowman, Faye Tozer, Dr Ranj, Sherrie Hewson Hayley Tamaddon, Tom Read Wilson, Harriet Thorpe, David Ames and Jenny 'The Vixen' Ryan.

A MAD Drag Night Co-Creator David O'Reilly said "Obviously it is very disappointing that we can't put on our live show which has really become a highlight on the West End Theatre calendar.

However, we understand the risk that Covid-19 poses and with that in mind we are putting together the next best thing. Our audience will be taken on a trip down memory lane, looking back at A MAD Drag Night Best Bits from the last five years. It'll take more than a world pandemic to stop our show!"

The Make a Difference Trust are asking for help to help support the community through this difficult time. The Trust has opened their COV-19 Hardship Fund with £5,000 from its own reserves and is aiming to raise £50,000 in order to grant out to as many performers, technicians, front of house staff, creatives, production staff, theatre administration and support staff as possible.

Many of those working in theatre don't have three years accounts or may have been working in their first job, so do not qualify for government support. Some may have been working PAYE between acting jobs. Many are waiting for Universal Credit. Many live week to week and have now found themselves without any income.

To donate or apply visit: www.madtrust.org.uk

