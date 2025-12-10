MYTHOS: RAGNARÖK Will Embark on UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following four sell-out runs at Edinburgh Fringe and performances all across the world, Mythos: Ragnarök will finally tour the UK in 2026 - including shows at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace. This innovative theatrical experience is the only show of its kind in the world, combining the comedy and grandeur of Norse mythology with the fast-paced plot of theatre and the high-octane spectacle of professional wrestling!

The story is a hilarious and captivating cult classic, which follows relationships and power struggles between iconic figures such as Loki and Thor, as they attempt to avoid the prophesised end of the world, Ragnarök. Already one of the top-selling shows of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Mythos: Ragnarök is now touring as a full-length one-of-a-kind theatrical spectacle to be enjoyed by fans of theatre, wrestling and history alike.

Seamlessly blending the comedy and gravitas of Shakespearean theatre with the palpable excitement of live combat, this is the only play in the world performed by an entire cast of professional wrestlers. This revolutionary show will star writer and creator Ed Gamester performing as the trickster Loki alongside seasoned professional wrestlers Howard Drake as Odin, Fin McCarthy as Borr and Fenrir, Louise Young as Gullveig, Beau Charles as Baldr and legendary female pro wrestler Heidi Katrina as Freyja. Joining them is wrestler and stuntman James Dunn as Thor, Sam Gardiner as Surtr and Jormungandr, Daisy Jenkins as Hel and the show’s designer and costume maker, Melanie Watson, as Skuld. Their combined years of experience in the professional wrestling circuit brings jaw dropping and thrilling performances

Mythos: Ragnarök was created in 2021 in the hope of combining theatre and wrestling in a way that had never been done before. The show has since become a global spectacle enjoyed by audiences old and young, redefining their understanding of the performance art of wrestling. It is an incredible success story in fierce UK independent theatre.

Creator of Mythos: Ragnarök Ed Gamester, comments, "Amazingly, this fusion of theatre with wrestling has never been done before. It's unique, it’s groundbreaking, but most of all it’s fun! Nobody gives you a headline slot at Edinburgh Fringe: we earned our way up that ladder because thousands of people enjoy our show so much that they keep coming back time and time again, for years."

Tour Dates

20–22 March – London, Alexandra Palace Theatre, Alexandra Palace Way, N22 7AY

(https://www.alexandrapalace.com/whats-on)

31 March – Wirral, Floral Pavilion, Marine Promenade, New Brighton, CH45 2JS

(https://www.floralpavilion.com/event/mythos-ragnarok/)

1 April – Leicester, De Montfort Hall, Granville Road, LE1 7RU

(https://www.demontforthall.co.uk/event/mythos-ragnarok/)

3 April – St Albans, The Alban Arena, Civic Centre, AL1 3LD

(https://everyonetheatres.com/whats-on/mythos-ragnarok-viking-theatre-meets-the-last-kingdom/)

4 April – Northampton, Royal & Derngate, Guildhall Road, NN1 1DP

(https://royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/mythos-ragnarok/)

7 April – Darlington, Hippodrome, Parkgate, DL1 1RR

(https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/whats-on/MythosRagnarok)

8 April – Bradford, St George’s Hall, 38 Bridge Street, BD1 1JT

(https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/whats-on/mythos-ragnarok)

10 April – Skegness, Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, PE25 2UG

(https://embassytheatre.co.uk/shows/myhos-ragnarok/)

17 April – Preston, Stage City, 53 Tithebarn Street, PR1 1DJ

(https://stagecity.co.uk/events/mythos-ragnarok/)

19 April – Harrogate, Royal Hall, Ripon Road, HG1 2SY

(https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/mythos-ragnarok/)

2 May – Bath, The Forum, 1A Forum Buildings, BA1 1UG

(https://bathforum.co.uk/whats-on/mythos-ragnarok-n86f)