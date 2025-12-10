Charles Court Opera Will Bring IOLANTHE to Wilton's Music Hall

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Charles Court Opera has announced their return to Wilton’s to present their enchanting production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s sharp satire of power, privilege and parliamentary democracy.

CCO’s Iolanthe, which didn’t make it to opening night in London 5 years ago, at the beginning of the first lockdown, is directed by one of the company's leading operetta specialists John Savournin, whose is currently performing as Captain Corcoran in English National Opera’s HMS Pinafore. His recent directing credits include The Merry Widow and Trial by Jury for Scottish Opera, Opera Holland Park and D’Oyly Carte and CCO’s recent, critically acclaimed production of Patience at Wilton’s.

This witty and magical operetta tells a tale of forbidden love causing an absurdist fusion of two worlds – the magical fairies of Fairyland and a bamboozled House of Peers. Featuring some of Sullivan’s most glorious music, including ‘Oh foolish fay’, ‘If you go in, you’re sure to win’ and what is popularly known as ‘The Nightmare Song’, audiences can expect an evening of first-class entertainment and riotous fun suitable for all ages.

Charles Court Opera are well known for presenting witty, exquisite G&S productions, and Iolanthe is no exception. Directed by John Savournin, and designed by Rachel Szmukler, audiences can expect first class performances from a terrific young cast which includes an array of CCO favourites. Leading the cast is CCO stalwart Matthew Kellett (Lord Chancellor), who returns after his critically acclaimed performance as Bunthorne in Patience, for which he was nominated for a Fringe Award. He is joined by another company regular Meriel Cunningham (Fairy Queen), William Morgan (Tolloller) after his success as Frederic in ENO’s Pirates last season, and a CCO comedic favourite Catrine Kirkman as (Lady) Mountararat, who was also nominated for a Fringe Award for her role as Lady Jane in Patience. The rest of the excellent young casting is announced as follows: Llio Evans (Phyllis), Matthew Palmer (Strephon/Willis), Eleanor O’Driscoll (Iolanthe), Sarah Prestwidge (Celia) and Martha Jones (Leila).

The company is no stranger to Wilton’s, as one of the leading chamber opera and music theatre companies in the UK. They are considered a champion of Gilbert and Sullivan, and recently collaborated with Opera Holland Park to present a smash hit production of The Yeomen of the Guard. They have received multiple ‘Offie’ awards for their productions in London’s off-west-end, and their productions have toured to venues ranging from pub theatres to concert halls across the UK, the USA and Europe, and they are committed to devising new work, education and outreach projects.