Ministry of Sound Reveals 35th Anniversary Programme

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ministry of Sound has announced the first wave of artists set to soundtrack its historic 35th Anniversary Programme, marking the beginning of a year-long celebration for one of electronic music's most influential club institutions. The opening announcements preview a milestone moment for the London powerhouse as it prepares for its most transformative year yet. After 35 years at the forefront of global club culture, Ministry of Sound is readying a new chapter that will reshape the clubbing experience, with major plans to reinvent the look and feel of the club from January 2026.

Heading up the bill are heavyweight artists whose sounds have defined generations and shaped the rhythm of London nightlife. From house legends Ron Trent, Joe Claussell and Tony Humphries to global powerhouses Pete Tong, Kölsch, Darius Syrossian, Eats Everything and more, reflecting the club's enduring influence on the city's musical identity and sonic legacy, which continues to be the blueprint for club culture across the globe.

Alongside the headline acts, Ministry of Sound continue to put a spotlight on London's most vital and exciting new talent. Lauren Lo Sung brings the genre-blurring house sets that have made her a fixture on the capital's floors, Fiorella pushes deep house and minimal sounds into fresh territory, Riva Starr and Matrefakt inject tech and house flavours, and Konstantin Sibold's melodic techno has won him acclaim across Europe.

Landing in the new year, Blink takes over Fridays at Ministry, championing the best in melodic and afro-house. Launched with Louder, it kicks off on Friday 30th January with a headline set from afro-house artist &Friends. Building on the club's cross-genre ethos, Blink forms part of a 2026 programme that shines a light on emerging talent and brings the world's standout artists to London's floors.

“Everyone at Ministry of Sound is incredibly proud of what we've built over the last 35 years, the nights, the artists, the energy that has defined London's sound. But we're also thinking ahead, about what the club could become over the next 30 years. Next year marks the start of that chapter.” - MATT LONG, Club Director.

The anniversary kicks off in January with Carnival of Sound on Friday 9, followed by celebrating 23 Years of Select Radio on Saturday 10. Mas Que Nada brings house and disco-infused energy on Saturday 17, while Sound of Garage revisits UKG classics on Friday 23. The month closes with two standout headline nights: &friends on Saturday 30 January, and a landmark back-to-back set from Pete Tong and Kölsch on Saturday 31, supported by Lauren Lo Sung and Jansons.

February continues the momentum with Hard Times hosting a rare daytime session on Saturday 7, featuring house pioneers Ron Trent, Joe Claussell and Tony Humphries. Later on in the month, URGE, Siesta, La Discothèque (celebrating 10 years), Smoove and Room Service bring a mix of underground and genre-spanning sounds, while Konstantin Sibold takes to the decks on Friday 20 February.

March rounds out the opening season with the Latin energy of BRESH on Saturday 7, global big-room star KSHMR on Friday 13, and the technicolour rhythms of Zamna Soundsystem on Friday 20. The month closes with Mak10 + Friends on Saturday 28, a showcase of grime, UKG, and UK funky celebrating the club's underground spirit.

The 2026 programme honours the venue's rich history while pushing forward into new creative territory, blending heritage with innovation, legends with rising talents and London roots with worldwide reach.