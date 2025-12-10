Drag Show FIXING Will Embark on UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fixing - a show by Matt Miller and Peader Kirk about family breakups and trying to make things better, learning car maintenance and choosing the right shade of lipstick to do it in - has announced a series of UK tour dates for Spring 2026.

When Matt was little, their dad bought a classic car. A 1952 Sunbeam Talbot Mark II. Dad had ideas that he and Matt would do it up, repair, rebuild together. They never did, and the car festered in a garage. I mean, Dad had just been through a divorce. Now in their 30’s, Matt would like to learn how to fix a car engine. They’d like to learn a bit more about Dad, and that time, when Dad and Mum split up. The time when Matt and Dad were closest. Matt can’t do this alone, which is tricky for a solo show. That’s where Matt’s drag alter-ego Natalie Spanner comes in. She knows all about things that girls like Natalie know about. Like how to build an engine. About maintenance, care and repair. Together, Matt and Natalie will try to ask, in an increasingly broken world, how might we repair ourselves, together?

At a time when connections in the world seem to be breaking down more than ever, through global divisive politics, but also on a one-to-one level, Fixing seeks to initiate conversations around care, nurture, rupture and recovery. Fixing invites audiences to consider what maintenance means to them in the context of personal relationships.

Fixing, which premiered last year at Newcastle’s Alphabetti Theatre and enjoyed a short run in Autumn 2025, is the third full length show that Matt and Peader have made together and their first foray into the world of drag. Throughout their work, Matt and Peader combine personal stories and bigger social questions to create work which is entertaining and thought provoking for a range of audiences.

From February - April 2026, the Fixing tour will visit: Storyhouse, Chester; Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton; Midland Arts Centre; Theatre Royal Wakefield; The Hat Factory, Luton; Gala Theatre, Durham; Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle; Barnsley Civic; Nottingham Playhouse; ARC Stockton Arts Centre; Stanley Arts, London; The Spring Arts Centre, Havant; Ripon Theatre Festival; Lowry, Salford; Slung Low, Leeds and Attenborough Arts Centre, Leicester.

Tour Dates

Wednesday 4 February – Chester, Storyhouse

https://www.storyhouse.com/whats-on/fixing/

Friday 6 February – Wolverhampton, Arena Theatre

https://wlv.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873679302

Saturday 7 February – Birmingham, Midlands Arts Centre

https://macbirmingham.co.uk/events/matt-miller-fixing

Monday 9 February – Wakefield, Theatre Royal

https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/events/fixing-2026

Friday 13 February – Luton, The Hat Factory

https://www.culturetrust.com/whats-on/fixing

Friday 20 February – Durham, Gala Theatre

https://galadurham.co.uk/galapost/fixing

Friday 27 – Saturday 28 February – Newcastle, Alphabetti Theatre

https://www.alphabettitheatre.co.uk/ (on sale soon)

Thursday 5 March – Barnsley, Barnsley Civic

https://barnsleycivic.co.uk/event/fixing

Friday 6 March – Nottingham, Nottingham Playhouse

https://nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/events/fixing/

Saturday 7 March – Stockton, ARC Stockton Arts Centre

https://arconline.co.uk/whats-on/fixing/

Thursday 12 March – London, Stanley Arts

https://stanleyarts.org/ (on sale soon)

Wednesday 25 March – Havant, The Spring Arts Centre

https://www.thespring.co.uk/event/fixing

Friday 27 March – Ripon Theatre Festival

https://www.ripontheatrefestival.org/ (on sale soon)

Friday 10 April – Salford, The Lowry

https://thelowry.com/whats-on/fixing-dwx9

Saturday 11 April – Leeds, Slung Low

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/slunglow/fixing/e-qmgrdr

Friday 17 April – Leicester, Attenborough Arts Centre

https://attenborougharts.com/whats-on/fixing-by-wild-open-hearts/