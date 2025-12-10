Dance Consortium Will Embark on Tour With MÁM

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There are two firsts on this nine-venue Dance Consortium tour - it is the first time the organisation has toured a company from Ireland and it is the first UK tour of Michael Keegan-Dolan’s Olivier Award-nominated MÁM. The tour opens at Lowry, Salford on 3 February and runs until 4 March.



MÁM is also the first show wholly conceived and created after Keegan-Dolan moved his company Teaċ Daṁsa to West Kerry in 2019 - and his connection to the native language, landscape, musical traditions and people there is deeply embedded in the piece. A whirling dervish of dance, ancient rites and live music, it takes its audiences on a visceral unforgettable journey through that culture.



Eleven fearless dancers summon a whirlwind of myth and magic, moved by the collaborative music-making of virtuoso traditional concertina player Cormac Begley and European classical contemporary collective s t a r g a z e, both performing live on stage. One young girl is the still point of this ever-turning world.



The soundscore was created when Begley, Keegan-Dolan, dancers and

s t a r g a z e gathered in a studio over ten weeks in 2019. The finished composition includes 16 traditional West Kerry folk songs, from The Races of Ballyhooly to The Morning Dew.



MÁM premiered at Sadler’s Wells in 2020 and was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production that year.

