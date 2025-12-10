Paul Whitehouse and Friends Will Perform Charity Show at the London Palladium

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Enjoy a night of laughter with comedy legend Paul Whitehouse and Friends at the world-famous London Palladium in support of the charity Pact – the Prison Advice and Care Trust. Tickets are available at 10am on Thursday 11 December.

Joining Whitehouse on stage for this one-night-only event is a line-up of stars, including Alfie Boe, Simon Day, Jocelyn Jee Esien, Charlie Higson, Jason Manford, John Thomson and Arabella Weir, all hosted by the brilliant Mel Giedroyc.*

Paul Whitehouse said: “Come along to the London Palladium on 30 March to see some top names from the world of comedy and entertainment and even some of my Fast Show chums! This evening of comedy and music is all in aid of Pact, a charity that does such great work, including supporting children with a parent in prison. I hope you’ll join us there and we can raise some money for a very worthwhile cause.”

Pact is a leading national charity providing vital support to people and families at every stage of the criminal justice process — helping to keep families strong, support children with a parent in prison and change lives for the better.

About Pact

This event supports Pact’s vital work helping families affected by imprisonment. When someone goes to prison, their whole family serves a sentence – battling stigma and separation on top of day-to-day challenges like struggling to make ends meet. Around 1 in 15 children – a huge 200,000 in any given year – will experience a parent being sent to prison, and the impact of this can last a lifetime.

Pact provides practical and emotional support, family days, the national helpline for prisoners’ families, innovative healthcare programmes and much more, working in over half the prisons in England and Wales. Supporting prisoners to stay connected with their families benefits all of us, with evidence showing it reduces reoffending by 39%.