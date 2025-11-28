Second Date Added for AN EVENING WITH SIR DAVID JASON at Birmingham Hippodrome

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birmingham Hippodrome has revealed that An Evening with Sir David Jason will come to the theatre on Sunday 31 May 2026. Tickets will go on sale today to Hippodrome Friends and Patrons at 11am and on general sale at 2pm.

Joined by presenter Mike Bushell (BBC Breakfast), An Evening with Sir David Jason will be an unforgettable evening of fun, laughter, and never-before-heard stories.

From Only Fools and Horses, Open All Hours, The Darling Buds of May, A Touch of Frost and many more, David will share rare clips, behind-the-scenes secrets, and the moments that shaped his career. Through hilarious anecdotes and personal reflections, he will take the audience on a journey—from his early days in amateur dramatics to becoming one of Britain's most beloved actors. He reveals how chance encounters, hard work, and a little luck led him to create some of the most iconic TV characters in British history.

Discover how Del Boy's character evolved beyond the writer's original vision, how he crafted unique performances for his diverse roles, and how he brought legendary animated characters like Danger Mouse, The BFG, Count Duckula, and Toad to life—sometimes with just a single image as inspiration. Relive some of the most unforgettable moments in British TV history, including the legendary Only Fools and Horses scenes—the Bar Fall, The Jolly Boys Outing, Batman and Robin, and more. A once-in-a-lifetime chance to hear from a true National Treasure!