Photos: THE HAMLET PROJECT is Now Playing at RADA

All new production photos have been released from The Hamlet Project. This polyphonic production, directed by Sinead Rushe, sees the titular role portrayed by three actors. Check out the photos below!

This week of preview performances launches the RADA Residencies programme, a new initiative which includes a series of wraparound events including A Conversation with RADA President David Harewood on Reimagining Shakespeare.

Performances run through 13 December 2025.

The cast includes Nina Bowers, Max Ferguson and Freddie MacBruce (as Hamlet), Gretchen Egolf (Gertrude), Emma Harrison (Ophelia/Rosencrantz), Gareth Kennerley (Polonius/Laertes), Nathaniel Martello-White (Claudius).

Director: Sinéad Rushe; Composer and associate director: Michael Fox; Sound Designer: Mike Winship; Movement director: Joeley Gibson; Dramaturg: Yael Shavit. Graphic designer: Riona Rushe Trindade.

The inaugural event of its new Artist in Residence programme, RADA and the producer of the acclaimed sell-out productions of Othello at Riverside Studios and The Shape of Things at Park Theatre, present this innovative new production of The Hamlet Project featuring Hamlet performed by an ensemble of three actors and live music composed by Michael Fox.

Prince Hamlet comes home to find his father dead, his place usurped and his life in crisis. Upstaged by his uncle, he no longer knows what part he’s meant to play, or how to play it.

Sinéad Rushe’s raw new production dramatises this famous uncertainty in a striking new way by dividing the central role across a fluid ensemble of three actors. Their voices jostle, argue and diverge; unity of purpose is a fragile achievement. This approach to character also exposes the contested role of king or ruler as just a role and shows how political power is itself a ‘play’ – a play of ruthless force and devious stagecraft.

Photo Credit: Ryan O’Doherty