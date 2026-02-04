Soul Artist Omar Lye-fook to Play ‘Brighter The Days’ Grassroots UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

British soul legend Omar Lye-fook MBE will embark on a UK tour in partnership with Music Venue Trust (MVT), the UK charity representing and supporting Grassroots Music Venues (GMVs). Tickets are on sale now here.

Running across May and June 2026, the Brighter The Days tour will see Omar perform in intimate grassroots venues nationwide. Celebrating 40 years as a recording artist, Omar’s Brighter The Days tour supports the release of his ninth studio album of the same name. His career spans four decades, with collaborations including Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu, Angie Stone, Leon Ware, Robert Glasper, Paul Weller and India.Arie.

The tour is supported by Liveline, a vital funding initiative developed by Music Venue Trust in partnership with live music advocates Save Our Scene (SOS). Liveline delivers direct financial backing to grassroots venues, touring artists and promoters, funded through contributions from arena and stadium ticket sales. Major artists including Sam Fender, Katy Perry and Enter Shikari have adopted the Grassroots Levy to support the scheme, alongside Coldplay, who pledged 10% of profits from their recent UK stadium tour to Liveline.

Touring exclusively through grassroots venues, the Brighter The Days run brings Omar back to the heart of local communities.

Brighter The Days 2026 Tour Dates

Friday 15 May – Band On The Wall, Manchester *

Thursday 21 May – Old Town Hall, Trowbridge *

Friday 22 May – Acapela Studio, Cardiff

Saturday 23 May – Old Bakery, Truro

Sunday 24 May, Blakehay Theatre, Weston Super Mare

Friday 29 May, Drygate, Glasgow *

Saturday 30 May – The Old Woollen, Leeds *

Sunday 31 May – Yellow Arch Studios, Sheffield *

Friday 5 June – Metronome, Nottingham *

Saturday 6 June – Mash, Cambridge *

Friday 19 June – Hertford Corn Exchange, Hertfordshire

Saturday 20 June, Hub, Hampton

Thursday 25 June – The Cavern, Liverpool *

Friday 26 June – 229, London *

* Support from soulful house vocalist Steve Edwards

About Omar Lye-fook MBE

Omar Lye-fook MBE is an influential and enduring figure in British soul music. First rising to prominence with his landmark single There’s Nothing Like This, Omar has spent four decades carving out a sound that blends soul, jazz, funk, R&B and Caribbean influences.

Across nine studio albums, Omar has collaborated with an extraordinary range of artists, including Stevie Wonder, Erykah Badu, Angie Stone, Paul Weller, Robert Glasper, India.Arie, Giggs and Ledisi. In 2012, he was awarded an MBE for services to music.