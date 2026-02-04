Diana Ross and RAYE to Headline Brighton & Hove Pride

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

UK favourite RAYE and Tony Award-winning icon Diana Ross are set to headline this year’s 35th anniversary Pride on the Park. The two-day community fundraiser will take place at Preston Park on Saturday August 1st and Sunday August 2nd, 2026. Pre-sale tickets are available for sign-up here.

The Where Is My Husband! singer is set to bring all of her hits to the Pride stage such as Prada, Hard Out Here and The Thrill Is Gone, alongside a glimpse of her highly anticipated new album, This Music May Contain Hope. She previously performed at Brighton Pride in 2018 and 2022.

RAYE has achieved over 10 billion streams globally, making history in 2024 winning 6 BRIT Awards, the most ever in one year. She has also garnered a Mercury Prize nomination and 3 Grammy nominations, whilst also winning the Ivor Novello Songwriter of the Year in 2024. Her debut album 'My 21st Century Blues', a decade in the making and her first as an independent artist topped Spotify’s Top Albums Debut, and achieved international success. Her most recent release ‘Where Is My Husband!’ hit No.1 in the UK official chart in January 2026.

In a UK live show exclusive, global superstar Diana Ross will turn the park Upside Down, making her Brighton Pride debut and headlining the mainstage on Sunday August 2nd. Attendees can expect classics from her wide-ranging iconic repertoire including anthems such as Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Endless Love, Stop! In The Name of Love and Queer disco anthem, I’m Coming Out.

During her career, the LGBTQ+ icon has acquired over 100 million streams, downloads and sales around the world. Ms. Ross has also been granted over 19 major awards, including two Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards, a Golden Globe, a Tony Award, 7 American Music Awards and a Guinness World Record for having more hits than any other female artist on the charts, with a career total of over 75 hit singles.

The musical legend was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and The Songwriters Hall of Fame, has achieved the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Hero Award, NAACP Entertainer Award, the Billboard’s Female Entertainer of the Century Award, and The Soul Train Legend Award. Ms. Ross is also one of the few celebrities to have two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Managing Director Paul Kemp comments: “We are beyond thrilled to welcome the phenomenal RAYE and the iconic Ms. Ross as our Pride on the Park 2026 headliners. Having first graced our stage in 2018, RAYE’S journey over the past nine years has been nothing short of extraordinary. Welcoming the incomparable Diana Ross as our Sunday headliner as a UK live show exclusive is a dream come true. Her legendary voice and catalogue of hits will be an unforgettable moment in Brighton Pride history. As we proudly celebrate 35 years of Brighton & Hove Pride, we look ahead to an unforgettable weekend that honours the power of love in all its forms. This year promises to be truly momentous - a joyous celebration of inclusivity, unity, and pride, and one we cannot wait to share with you.”

This year, Brighton and Hove Pride turns 35. The annual and much-loved LGBTQ+ Community Parade will once again kickstart Pride weekend under this year’s theme, The Power Of Love. The Power Of Love will bring people together in solidarity, resistance and community, striving for equality for all. This special 35-year celebration is a chance to look back at where the march first began.

Brighton’s first Gay Pride took place in 1973, organised by the Sussex Gay Liberation Front, formed in 1971 by students and local LGBTQ+ activists. Firmly established as the UK’s most popular international Pride festival, Brighton & Hove Pride's sole ethos is to promote diversity, inclusion and education within communities while supporting local LGBTQ+ charities, community groups and projects through the Pride community foundation.