LET THE RIGHT ONE IN and More Set for 2026 Season at Underbelly Boulevard Soho

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Underbelly Boulevard Soho is launching into 2026 with a dynamic season of returning favourites, international hits and boundary-pushing new work. From cult cabaret and intimate magic to industry development nights and immersive comedy, Soho’s most eclectic stage continues to spotlight the best in cabaret, comedy, theatre and live performance.

Following a highly sought-after run in early 2025, Steven Frayne (formerly known as Dynamo) returns for a limited four-week run until 28th February. Up Close and Magical offers audiences of all ages an intimate showcase of magic drawn from across his extraordinary career, performed closer than ever before.

After storming London in 2025, Soho’s sexiest secret returns with various dates from January 31st - 4th July. Deep in the heart of Soho, M.E.N Live delivers London’s first and only male strip show created especially for the LGBTQIA+ community - bold, celebratory and unapologetically thrilling.

In February you’re invited to a work in progress of Jill’s Tupperware Party - where plastic lids click, smiles never crack and microwaves hum with divine purpose. This immersive comedy blends suburban camp with B-movie horror, sealed tight inside a pastel-tinted fantasy.

If you’re looking for the perfect alternative to date night, join world-class comedians and newly single women in their 30s Amy Gledhill (Edinburgh Comedy Award 2024 Winner, upcoming series of Taskmaster) and Harriet Kemsley (Last One Laughing UK, Live at The Apollo) for a very special live Valentine’s edition of their hit podcast, Single Ladies In Your Area on February 14th. Amy and Harriet are trying to navigate the dating scene – but the landscape has changed. How do you flirt? What’s the best dating app? Do love spells work? They try to figure it all out and feel less alone.

Following sold-out runs in New York and Los Angeles, comedian and writer Sam Morrison brings his internationally acclaimed show Sugar Daddyto London from 5th March - 4th April.. Produced by Alan Cumming, Billy Porter, Edgewood Entertainment and Sally TM, and directed by Amrou Al-Kadhi, this show takes audiences on a journey through one summer in Provincetown, as Sam met the silver-haired zaddy of his dreams. During the pandemic, his partner tragically died from COVID. Searching for a way to survive his grief, Sam did the only thing he knew how - he turned the unbearable into comedy. Performed live, in front of thousands of strangers (some of them straight), Sugar Daddy is hilarious, devastating and deeply human.

LEMONFACEbrings the best comedians and clowns from around the world to the venue on 4th March, delivering a fresh take on alt-comedy that promises to be your new favourite comedy night. Expect laughs. Expect lemons.

Following this, Don’t Stop I’m About To Jazz takes to the stage (10 & 11 April), as the cult hit arrives in London following sell-out success in New York and LA. Packed with genre-bending musicianship and laugh-out-loud energy, this toe-tapping spectacle has become a true word-of-mouth sensation.

On 11 April, Apparently Ugly brings a sharp, witty twist to a familiar fairytale, as Cinderella’s snarky stepsisters Olga and Agnes step into the spotlight to question why they never got their happily-ever-after in this magical musical misadventure exploring what it really means to be “ugly.”

From 14–26 April, the five-star, award-winning An Evening Without Kate Bush - fresh from sold-out runs from Edinburgh to Australia and winner of Best Cabaret at Adelaide Fringe 2025 - arrives in Soho for a two-week run, inviting audiences to release their inner Bush in a glorious tribute to the music, fans and mythology of one of Britain’s most influential voices.

From 5–23 May 2026, the National Youth Theatre presents Let the Right One In, adapted for the stage by BAFTA-winning dramatist Jack Thorneand directed by James Dacre, in association with Marla Rubin Productions Ltd. Based on John Ajvide Lindqvist’s bestselling novel and award-winning film, this enchanting and brutal coming-of-age vampire story follows Oskar, a lonely, bullied teenager, who befriends his mysterious new neighbour Eli - a girl who never leaves her flat by day and who has been a teenager for a very long time. As sinister killings unsettle their neighbourhood, the two form a bond that is both tender and dangerous. Starring 18 performers from the acclaimed NYT REP Company, Let the Right One In is part of NYT’s Love Bites season, marking the pioneering youth arts charity’s 70th anniversary.

The offerings don’t stop there. With a firm commitment to championing new work and delivering some of Soho’s best late-night entertainment, Underbelly Boulevard Soho continues to create a home for artists and audiences alike - whether you’re searching for the perfect drinks spot, a creative community, or a first look at the next big thing.

Bar Burlesque (3, 17 & 24 February; 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31 March) brings outstanding live music and show-stopping burlesque from some of the scene’s hottest performers, while Bar Icons (21 February & 21 March) sees cabaret powerhouse Aidan Sadler and Soho piano virtuoso Natasha Panas deliver bops, bangers and bathroom belters in the bar.

For those developing bold new ideas, Belly Scratch offers artists the chance to test fresh material in front of a live audience, with feedback helping shape future productions, and Playwriting Club (11 & 25 February; 11 & 25 March), hosted by Incept Collective, provides a welcoming monthly space for writers to connect and share work. Meanwhile, Belly Laugh (26 February & 29 April) spotlights the most exciting emerging voices in stand-up, giving audiences the opportunity to catch rising comedy talent before they hit the big time.

Underbelly Boulevard Soho is also inviting audiences to be more than just friends with the launch of its new membership programme, ‘Friends with Benefits’, offering 10% off drinks at the bar, no booking fees, access to select pre-sale tickets for upcoming shows and exclusive members-only events. The membership provides the chance to be part of one of London’s buzziest venues, with access to all that’s on offer at the hottest venue in town.