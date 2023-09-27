Sky Ferreira Announces UK Tour in Support of Long-Awaited Second Album 'Masochism'

Sky Ferreira, the enigmatic Californian artist known for her mesmerizing synth-pop sound with gothic undertones, is set to grace the UK with her presence on a highly anticipated tour. Tickets go on sale Friday 29th September at 10am Click Here.

The tour will showcase her long-awaited second album, "Masochism," which has been five years in the making. Fans have eagerly awaited this release since her first album, "Night Time, My Time," made waves. Throughout the years of anticipation, Sky Ferreira has demonstrated that time can indeed be relative. In March 2019, she gave us a tantalizing taste of "Masochism" with the release of its haunting first single, "Downhill Lullaby," teasing the imminent comeback that the world had been longing for.

During this hiatus from the music scene, Ferreira's multifaceted talents have not gone unnoticed. She graced the screens in the third season of "Twin Peaks" and featured in hit films like "Baby Driver" and "Lords of Chaos." Furthermore, she collaborated with Charli XCX on the unforgettable track "Cross You Out," which appeared on Charli's critically acclaimed album "Charli."

Now, as the anticipation reaches its peak, fans across the UK will finally have the opportunity to witness the triumphant return of Sky Ferreira as she takes the stage on her UK tour. Her unique and magnetic presence, coupled with her distinct brand of outsider pop, promises an unforgettable experience.

Tour Dates:

Wednesday, 20 March: O2 Institute, Birmingham

Friday, 22 March: Project House, Leeds

Sunday, 24 March: O2 Ritz, Manchester

Tuesday, 26 March: KOKO, London

Friday, 29 March: Bristol Marble Factory, Bristol

Sunday, 31 March: O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

Monday, 1 April: Concorde 2, Brighton