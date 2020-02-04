Sasha Velour Brings SMOKE & MIRRORS On UK And Ireland Tour In One Month

The countdown is officially on for critically acclaimed one-queen Live Show Smoke & Mirrors, with less than a month to go until global drag superstar and theatre artist Sasha Velour will tour 9 cities in the UK and Ireland from the 2 - 14 of March 2020. The season 9 champion of RuPaul's Drag Race brings the highly anticipated show to the UK and Ireland following sold out dates in London, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, San Francisco, Chicago, and more. Smoke & Mirrors has been widely praised as an astounding combination of drag, theatre, visual art, magic, and personal storytelling. Watch Velour explode into rose petals, vanish in a puff of smoke, saw herself in half, conjure a rainstorm and even transform into a tree - it's a spectacle that must be seen to be believed. The new Smoke & Mirrors UK Trailer is out now!

Sasha Velour is a gender-fluid drag queen who entered the international stage after winning season 9 of the Emmy-winning reality TV competition, Rupaul's Drag Race. She is the creator and director of the acclaimed drag revue Nightgowns, which she has produced in theatres in New York, London, and Los Angeles and has now been adapted into an 8-part docuseries for the new streaming platform, Quibi. Velour's live performances have been called "an entirely new level of performance art" (Yahoo) and "heart-wrenching" (Billboard).

She has pioneered the use of projection mapping in lip-synch drag performances and is known for combining emotional pathos with theatrical stunts. In September 2018 she collaborated with Opening Ceremony to produce, direct, and host their Fall New York Fashion Week Show, better known as "The Gift of Showz". In December that year, Velour spoke and performed at The Smithsonian's The Long Conversation among the world's leading cancer surgeons and NASA scientists, to share how the power of drag can provide optimism for the future. Now, she brings Smoke & Mirrors to the UK and Ireland promising a uniquely spectacular night of drag.

Tickets for Sasha Velour's Smoke & Mirrors UK tour are available at www.smokeandmirrorslive.com

Sasha Velour 'Smoke & Mirrors' 2020 Tour Dates

02 March Birmingham New Alexandria

03 March Bath Forum

05 March Brighton Dome

07 March Liverpool Empire

08 March London Palladium

09 March Manchester Palace

11 March Dublin Bord Gais

13 March Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

14 March Edinburgh Usher Hall





