Photos: Kyran Thrax and More in SNOW WHITE Drag Pantomime

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new production photos have been released from the fifth anniversary edition of TuckShop's all-drag pantomimes: SNOW WHITE which is running at the Emerald Theatre in the West End for a strictly limited season until Sunday 4 January 2026. Check out the photos below!

The all-star cast includes Kyran Thrax (Drag Race UK Season 6 winner) as the Wicked Queen, Kitty Scott-Claus (Drag Race UK Season 3 & Global All Stars runner up, Gals Aloud, The Diana Mixtape) as the Fairy, Kate Butch (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 5 contestant, Celebrity Mastermind winner BBC, If You Wanna Go Butcher, Choose Your Own Cabaret) as the HuntsThem, Tayris Mongardi (Drag Race UK Season 7 contestant) as Snow White, Oliver Clothezoff (2025’s The Great British Bake Off - the show's first drag king contestant) as Drag King Prince, Yshee Black (JOY, Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan, Late Night Lycett) as the Magic Mirror, Tiana Biscuit (Hello,Tiana, Everybody’s Talking about Tiana, Sinderella) as The Housemates, TikTok Star; Sophia Stardust as Page and Ophelia Love (Gals Aloud, Peter Pan, The Real HAUSwives of London, Sleeping Beauty) as Villager no.4.

This cast will have you laughing along in this outrageous retelling of the fairest in the land like never before. Snow White must journey through the enchanted kingdom and battle the Wicked Queen with the help of her friends. Sounds quaint… It won’t be!

SNOW WHITE, the outrageous all-drag panto is Written by Kate Butch and Crudi Dench, with additional material by Eleanor Mason. Directed and Created by Christopher D. Clegg. Produced by TuckShop, with Fiery Dragons as Associate Producers.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson

Kate Butch, Kyran Thrax,Yshee Black

Kate Butch, Yshee Black, Kyran Thrax

Kate Butch, Tayris Mongardi, Kitty Scott Claus, Sophia Stardust

Kyran Thrax

Kitty Scott Claus

Tayris Mongardi

Ophelia Love

Oliver Clothezoff

Tayris Mongardi, Kate Butch

Kitty Scott Claus, Kyran Thrax

Yshee Black

Tianan Biscuit