INSPECTOR MORSE: HOUSE OF GHOSTS Set for Milton Keynes Theatre in March

Melting Pot and Birmingham Repertory Theatre are bringing their thrilling co-production, Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts, to Milton Keynes Theatre this March as part of a major UK tour. Led by Tom Chambers (winner of BBC 1 Strictly Come Dancing series six and Inspector Edgar Sullivan in BBC 1’s Father Brown), who will play the beloved detective Inspector Morse, the production opens in Milton Keynes from Tue 17 – Sat 21 March.

Joining Chambers in the iconic role of Morse is actor and rapper Tachia Newall (who played fan favourite, Bolton Smilie in BBC 1’s Waterloo Road, in addition to roles in ITV’s Coronation Street and BBC 1’s Doctor Who) as loyal Detective Sergeant Lewis, bringing a fresh dynamic to the beloved detective duo.

Also starring Robert Mountford (Much Ado About Nothing, Globe Theatre; The Merchant of Venice, RSC), who plays the dual roles of Lawrence Baxter and Paul Kincaid, James Gladdon (The Score, Theatre Royal Haymarket & Theatre Royal Bath; A View From the Bridge) as Freddy, Spin Glancy (Forty Years On, Chichester Festival Theatre) as Justin, Teresa Banham (A View From The Bridge, Touring Consortium; Netflix’s The Crown) as Ellen, Charlotte Randle (Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial, Wyndham’s Theatre; Medea, Almeida) as Verity, and Olivia Onyehara (All’s Well That Ends Well / Richard III, RSC; The 39 Steps, SJT Scarborough) in the multi-roles of Rebecca / Harriet / Ellen.

The ensemble is rounded out by Josh Katembela, making his touring theatre debut following his graduation from RADA, and Eliza Teale (Swansea Boy, Volcano Theatre; Filumena, Theatre Royal Windsor / BKL Tour).

A chilling mystery unfolds when a young actress suddenly dies on stage during a performance, and Detective Chief Inspector Morse embarks on a gripping investigation. What begins as a suspicious death inquiry takes a darker turn when the legendary inspector, together with DS Lewis, uncovers a connection to sinister events in his own past, twenty-five years earlier.

Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts marks the first-ever stage adaptation of the iconic detective. ITV’s long-running Inspector Morse, hailed by Radio Times as ‘The greatest British crime series of all time’, has inspired equally beloved spin-offs, Lewis and Endeavour. Starring Tom Chambers (Father Brown, Strictly Come Dancing) as Inspector Morse, this original story written for the stage is a must-see for fans of compelling detective stories and thrilling mysteries.

Alma Cullen penned episodes for the ITV crime drama series, The Secret of Bay 5B (1989), The Infernal Serpent (1990), Fat Chance (1991) and The Death of The Self (1992), derived from the characters created by Colin Dexter.

Based on the novels by Colin Dexter, the hit ITV series, Inspector Morse, starred John Thaw as the erudite Inspector, famed for his love of opera, crosswords and a fine real ale. Alongside his trusted Sergeant, DS Lewis, played by Kevin Whately, the pair captivated audiences for 13 years and a total of 33 episodes with the programme’s trademark gripping mysteries, intelligent plots and memorable characters. The series became a classic of British television, earning numerous accolades and a devoted fanbase. Dexter’s characters continue to enthral audiences, with House of Ghosts marking the latest chapter in the iconic detective’s career.

Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts is written for the stage by Alma Cullen. The tour also reunites Tom Chambers with Director Anthony Banks (The Girl on the Train, West End / UK Tour; Steel Magnolias, UK Tour) following their collaboration on the 2020/21 tour of Dial M For Murder.

Tom Chambers’ theatrical credits include Murder in the Dark (Touring); Elf (Dominion Theatre); Dial M For Murder (Tour); Crazy For You (UK Tour); Private Lives (UK Tour); White Christmas (Dominion Theatre); Top Hat (Aldwych Theatre) Cyrano De Bergerac (Derby Theatre). His TV credits include Father Brown, The Great Train Robbery, Midsomer Murders, Casualty, Emmerdale, Holby City and Waterloo Road. Films include Fakers, Apollo 13: Dark Side of the Moon and Meet Pursuit Delange.

Anthony Banks has directed world premieres of many new plays including: The Girl On The Train (West End/National Tour); Jim Cartwright’s Raz (West End/National Tour) and The Gap (Hope Mill); Lucinda Coxon’s Herding Cats (Soho/Hampstead/Ustinov); James Graham’s Bassett (Bristol Old Vic); Dennis Kelly’s DNA (National Tour); Mark Ravenhill’s Blackmail (Mercury); Nick Dear’s Hogarth’s Progress (Rose); Ryan Craig’s Games For Lovers (Vaults); Kevin Elyot’s Twilight Song (Park Theatre); Bryony Lavery’s Cesario and More Light, Lucinda Coxon’s The Eternal Not and Michael Lesslie’s Prince of Denmark (National Theatre); Snoo Wilson’s Pignight (Menier); Mark Ravenhill’s The Experiment (Soho Theatre/Berliner Ensemble).

He has also directed some twentieth century classics: Daphne du Maurier’s My Cousin Rachel by Joseph O’Connor (Bath/Chichester); Patrick Marber’s After Miss Julie (Theatre Royal Bath); Patricia Highsmith’s Strangers on a Train (National Tour); Patrick Hamilton’s Gaslight (National Tour); Tennessee Williams’ The Hotel Plays; Dial M For Murder (National Tour) George Bernard Shaw’s Mrs Warren’s Profession (Bath/Chichester) and Robert Harling’s Steel Magnolias (National Tour).

Anthony was an associate director at the National Theatre from 2004 to 2014, during which time he commissioned and developed 100 new plays for NT Connections.

Simon Friend Entertainment Limited and Birmingham Rep present, Inspector Morse - House of Ghosts.