INVISIBLE ME To Play Southwark Playhouse Borough This Spring

INVISIBLE ME, a new comedy drama by Bren Gosling, will run at Southwark Playhouse Borough from April 8 through May 2, 2026. The production stars Tessa Peake-Jones and will open with a press night on Friday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Produced by BACKSTORY alongside Olivier Award–nominated producer Joe Brown, Invisible Me follows three working-class Londoners navigating life, desire, and connection after turning sixty. The play examines what it means to be single later in life, challenging assumptions about ageing, loneliness, and visibility.

Peake-Jones plays Lynn, a hotel cleaner whose outwardly ordinary life conceals unspoken desires and longings. The story also introduces Jack, an HIV-positive recent widower re-entering the dating world after decades in a relationship, and Alec, a self-described retired punk confronted with the realities of ageing when his bravado collides with the present day. Together, the characters explore intimacy, loss, and the search for community.

The production will be directed by Scott Le Crass, whose previous work includes Rose and The Olive Boy. Le Crass said the play offers space for older voices often overlooked onstage, centering stories of connection and belonging that resonate across generations.

Further casting will be announced.

Ticketing Information

Invisible Me runs Wednesday, April 8 through Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Southwark Playhouse Borough, 77–85 Newington Causeway, London SE1 6BD. Tickets are priced from £10 to £25, with previews, concessions, and weekday discounts available. The running time is approximately 75 minutes. The production is recommended for ages 16 and over and includes references to domestic abuse, bereavement, loneliness, online sex, and drug use.