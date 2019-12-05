Photo Flash: First Look at MODANSE At London Coliseum

Internationally acclaimed ballerina Svetlana Zakharova - the Bolshoi's prima - is famous for thrilling audiences and critics all over the world with her formidable technique and her sparkling dramatic interpretation of classical and contemporary roles.

Following Amore, her sell-out 2017 programme, Zakharova returns to the London Coliseum in December with Modanse - a brand-new double bill produced by MuzArts.

Zakharova will be joined on stage by a star-studded cast of dancers from the Bolshoi Ballet, including Mikhail Lobukhin, Vaycheslav Lopatin, Denis Savin, Jacopo Tissi and Ana Turazashvili.

Like a Breath

The Baroque style of Händel's music in this ballet beautifully complements Mauro Bigonzetti's choreography which is, in turn, matched with elegant yet daring costumes emphasizing the sexuality of dancers and their movements.

Gabrielle Chanel

This gorgeous new ballet - a tribute to the legendary Coco Chanel - is a collaboration between choreographer Yuri Possokhov and composer Ilya Demutsky.

Zakharova performs the title role in a story that explores Chanel's connections to the world of dance through Sergei Diaghilev and his ballets 'Le Train Bleu' (1924) and 'Apollon Musagète' (1929).

More than eighty costumes have been designed exclusively for the ballet by CHANEL Creative Studio headed by Virginie Viard, creative director of CHANEL Fashion House.

Support for the UK premiere is provided by ROSATOM.

https://londoncoliseum.org/whats-on/modanse-starring-svetlana-zakharova/

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





