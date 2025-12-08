Varna International Ballet Brings SWAN LAKE, THE NUTCRACKER, and CINDERELLA to Bradford Live

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Varna International Ballet is bringing beloved classics Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and, new for 2026, Cinderella, to Bradford Live in January 2026.

Founded in 1947 and renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, Varna International Ballet has been delighting audiences for decades at home in Bulgaria and abroad with performances of the highest quality.

Led by Artistic Director Daniela Dimova, the company presents much-loved classics to charm audiences who are new to ballet and balletomanes alike. The performances are accompanied by live music from the Varna International Ballet Orchestra, led by Azat Maxutov, Music Director and Chief Conductor.

THE VARNA BALLET COMPANY – CINDERELLA

Tuesday 20 January 2026

Step into the enchanting world of Cinderella, where dreams come true in a dazzling tale of magic and romance. With Prokofiev's exhilarating score, stunning choreography, and vibrant costumes, this beloved fairy tale springs to life on stage in a new production for 2026, choreographed by Sergey Bobrov. As her cruel stepfamily readies for the Royal Ball, Cinderella can only dream – until a magical fairy grants her a night to remember. A whirlwind romance begins, but at midnight, one lost crystal slipper sparks a royal quest. Experience the magic, the music, and the timeless story where kindness, hope, and love lead to happily ever after.

THE VARNA BALLET COMPANY – SWAN LAKE

Monday 19 January 2026

Often considered the greatest romantic ballet of all time, Swan Lake is brought to life by Tchaikovsky's haunting and unforgettable score, with choreography by Marius Petipa, Lev Ivanov, Sergey Bobrov and Natalia Matus-Marchuk. From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all.

THE VARNA BALLET COMPANY – THE NUTCRACKER

Wednesday 21 January 2026

The Nutcracker begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. When midnight strikes, we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems: toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse King and his army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins. The spellbinding ballet features Tchaikovsky's timeless score, and stunning choreography by Vasily Vainonen, revised by Sergey Bobrov.

Daniela Dimova said: “We are thrilled to be bringing our highly talented company of dancers and musicians back to the UK. We can't wait to perform for British audiences again and to bring these magical ballets to life on stage.”