PRISM Makes Debut By Montreal-Based Company Tentacle Tribe

Breakin' Convention will present the UK premiere of PRISM by Montreal-based company Tentacle Tribe at Sadler's Wells East in Stratford from Wednesday 8 – Saturday 11 October 2025.

Choreographed by Tentacle Tribe co-founders, Québeco-Vietnamese b-girl Emmanuelle “Cleopatra” Lê Phan & Swedish b-boy “Elon Wandering Spirit” Höglund, PRISM is a hypnotic dance show that draws on hip hop and contemporary. The production sees a quintet of talented dancers make their way around a reflective floor and movable mirrors. With the set opening up a myriad of possibilities and distorting perspectives, the production is a dreamlike, hypnotic journey. PRISM explores perception, illusion and the invisible, searching for what is hidden from words and the gaze. PRISM originally premiered during the Danse Danse season in Montreal in March 2023.

Drawing from their wide scope of dance experience, Tentacle Tribe creates conceptual hip-hop with a contemporary twist. Previous productions include duets and group pieces including Ghost, Threesixnine, Nobody Likes a Pixelated Squid, and Fractals of You which have all toured internationally. Lê Phan and Höglund met at Cirque du Soleil and have toured extensively with the company and with Cirque Éloize; In 2012, they founded Tentacle Tribe. Höglund is also a member of Montreal's Fresh Format B-boy crew and Stockholm's Concrete Kingz. Lê Phan reps with the all-female breaking crew Legendary Crew and is now a certified WDSF judge for Breaking.



Tentacle Tribe are Breakin' Convention regulars having performed at the Festival in London in 2014 and 2017, and as part of the wider UK and International tours in 2017, travelling with Breakin' Convention to Luxembourg and the USA.

Co-founders of Tentacle Tribe, Emmanuelle “Cleopatra” Lê Phan & Elon Höglund said “The creation of PRISM started from a set design idea where two walls and a reflective floor create a corner of reflections. In this corner, a dancer can be reflected up to seven times. Working with this set design was a new challenge for us and that's why it took us almost 4 years to finally bring PRISM into the world. We are absolutely thrilled to be back at Breakin' Convention with this production, really showcasing the evolution of our work.”

Jonzi D, Artistic Director of Breakin' Convention, said “I'm loving the hybrid movement language of Tentacle Tribe. Roots in freestyle breaking equip the dancers with a strong technical base to explore the expansive contemporary vision of Elon and Cleopatra"

Editors please note: there is an opportunity to see PRISM on tour in Salzburg at the Hip Hop Goes Theater Festival on 26 & 27 September, prior to its performances at Sadler's Wells East. Please contact the Sadler's Wells press team if you are interested in a trip.