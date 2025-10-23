PETER PAN Comes to Port Sunlight This Christmas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Family audiences are in for a swashbuckling adventure this Christmas when Peter Pan flies into Port Sunlight. The Dreamworld Entertainments pantomime comes to the Gladstone Theatre from 6 – 31 December. Tickets are on sale now priced from £20.

Emmerdale and Hollyoaks' Darren John Langford plays the dastardly Captain Hook in the seasonal spectacular which will see the popular Port Sunlight theatre transformed into a magical Neverland.

He will be joined on stage by audience favourite Lewis Pryor as the titular boy who never grew up, Darcey Blake as Wendy, Tasha Rowson as Peter's loyal fairy friend Tink, Ellie Clayton as Tiger Lily, the brilliantly bonkers Michael Alan Bailey as Smee and the hilarious Michael Chapman as Dame Tootles.

Peter Pan has enchanted generations of young theatregoers.

Join Peter, Wendy, Tiger Lily and Tink as they do battle with Peter's Neverland nemesis Captain Hook and his piratical crewmates in a fantastic adventure which promises to take Port Sunlight audiences past the second star on the right and straight on till morning.

Expect stupendous sets, lavish costumes, a fantastic singalong soundtrack and plenty of big laughs.

Darren John Langford appears as Captain Hook. Darren is a versatile British actor known for his dynamic stage presence and emotionally engaging performances across theatre, television and film. A graduate of the prestigious Arden School of Theatre in Manchester, he began his career in fringe theatre and on the small screen, gaining national recognition for his portrayal of Spencer Gray in Channel 4's award-winning soap Hollyoaks.

His TV credits also include appearances in Emmerdale, Portal, cinema classics such as Emily and various independent film projects where he continues to demonstrate his range and dedication to character work.

On stage Darren has taken on an array of roles from contemporary comedy to classic drama. His theatre work includes stand-out performances in Patrick Marber's Closer, Les in Les and Ali's Big Balearic Adventure and Orsino in Twelfth Night. Meanwhile his many panto credits include Gaston in Beauty and the Beast at the Gladstone Theatre in 2023, Fleshcreep in Jack and the Beanstalk, Abanazer in Aladdin, and the Big Bad Wolf in Little Red.

When not performing, he is actively involved in youth arts education, mentoring young people and promoting access to the performing arts across the UK.

Lewis Pryor plays Peter Pan. From the age of 11, Lewis was a keen performer and once finishing school he completed three years of training at Jelli Studios Theatre Arts College where he studied drama and musical theatre. In 2016 he reached the final of Britain's Got Talent as a member of the dance group Boogie Storm.

Lewis endeared himself to Port Sunlight family audiences when he played Buttons in last year's production of Cinderella. His many other panto appearances include Peter Pan at Storyhouse Chester and the Liverpool Empire, Aladdin, Cinderella, Snow White and The Wizard of Oz at the Epstein Theatre, and Aladdin and Cinderella at The Atkinson at Southport. His further stage credits include Michael in the Liverpool Empire Youth Theatre's Billy Elliot, Leslie in Matthew Bourne's Lord of the Flies in London and at the Liverpool Empire, and Stevie in Dave Kirby's Reds and Blues – the Musical at Liverpool's Royal Court.

On screen he appeared in Being Eileen for the BBC.

Michael Alan Bailey plays Smee. Liverpool Theatre School-trained Michael is a firm favourite with panto audiences at the Gladstone Theatre having previously appeared in Cinderella, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and Jack and the Beanstalk. His other panto credits include The Wizard of Oz at St Helens Theatre Royal, Epstein Theatre, The Brindley and Middleton Arena, Cinderella at Stockport Plaza, Aladdin at Queen Elizabeth Hall in Oldham, Elves Overboard at Cowbridge Town Hall and Sinderfella at The Dancehouse.

Michael's further stage credits include The Pirates of Penzance and The Gondoliers at Buxton Opera House, Salad Days at Harrogate Theatre, Liver Birdsong and Masquerade at the Epstein, Goldilocks and the Three Bears at Theatre by the Lake and Irish Annie's (UK tour).

In 2021 he co-wrote and starred in the musical play Twice Nightly with Maria Lovelady which debuted to acclaim at Liverpool Theatre Festival and went on to tour to venues including Shakespeare North Playhouse and the Royal Court Studio, and which led to them launching a Twice Nightly podcast whose guests have included actor Anne Reid, comedian Joe Pasquale, Anne, Lady Dodd, The Chase's Jenny Ryan and West End impresario Michael Harrison.

Film and TV credits include Pleasureland, Kill Kane, Kill List: The Musical (short) and Accidental Warlock (short).

Darcey Blake is Wendy. Liverpool Theatre School and Guildford School of Acting graduate Darcey is making her professional acting debut at the Gladstone Theatre. Her theatre credits while training included Hadestown, Cabaret, Working and The Wonderful World of Dissocia while prior to acting school she appeared as Young Eva in Her Benny and in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK tour). Screen credits include Entitled (Two Brothers Pictures) and Breaking Point (HanWay Films).

Tasha Rowson is Tink. Tasha, from North Yorkshire, is making her professional debut in Cinderella. A recent drama school graduate, her roles during training included Ariel in Footloose and Chris Hargensen in Carrie. She is also a professional singer.

Ellie Clayton plays Tiger Lily. Ellie, from Liverpool, studied musical theatre at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London. After graduating in 2018 she went on to be the MC in Magic Mike Live, directed by Channing Tatum at the London Hippodrome. In 2020 she became a regular in CBBC's So Awkward, playing Claire Fox, while she has also appeared on screen in Hollyoaks and Alrawabi School for Girls.

Her most recent role was playing Rita in Willy Russell's classic Educating Rita at Cirencester's Barn Theatre. Other stage credits include Fun at the Beach Romp Bomp a Lomp (Southwark Playhouse), The Peaceful Hour and The Derby Days (both Liverpool's Royal Court) and Wendy in Peter Pan at the Gordon Craig Theatre.

And Michael Chapman makes his Gladstone Theatre debut as Dame Tootles. Michael trained at Bretton Hall in Leeds, graduating in 1996 when he began his career as a professional clown, touring the length and breadth of a large shopping centre. Since then he has enjoyed a variety of TV and theatre work including Pete Basset in Emmerdale, Frank in ITV's miniseries Mobile, Borachio in Midsomer Actors' open-air production of Much Ado About Nothing and Billy in Fuse Theatre's national tour of Shadow Companion.

The naughtiest dame on Merseyside, his many panto credits include Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty, Peter Pan, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and The Wizard of Oz at the Epstein Theatre, and Cinderella, Aladdin and The Wizard of Oz at The Atkinson at Southport. Along with performing, Michael has also written and directed pantomimes.

Dreamworld Entertainments has been presenting magical pantomimes at the Gladstone Theatre at Port Sunlight for the past 10 years.

Producer and co-founder of Dreamworld Entertainments Jamie-Leigh Christian said today: “We're absolutely delighted to be returning to the beautiful Gladstone Theatre this Christmas where we'll be putting the ‘Pan' into panto with a swashbuckling version of JM Barrie's story about the boy who never grew up.

“The Port Sunlight panto audiences are always brilliant and love getting involved in the action on stage, and I know this year will be no exception as we take a magical trip to Neverland.

“We've got an amazing cast for 2025, with the return of some much-loved performers as well as a few new faces who I know are quickly going to become firm favourites. Roll on December!”