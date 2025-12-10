I'M EVERY WOMAN – THE CHAKA KHAN MUSICAL and More Joins - Belgrade Theatre Coventry 2026/27 Season

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Belgrade Theatre Coventry has revealed more additions to the Belgrade’s programme for 2026 and 2027.

A Good Chance Production A Grain of Sand, playing at the Belgrade Theatre from Monday 23 – Wednesday 25 March, is a one-woman show that takes an intimate look at war through the eyes of a child, blending Palestinian folklore with real-life testimonies from children in contemporary Gaza. Renad’s story is one of resilience, hope and the right of children to be children.

The fame, the fire, the fight. This is her story. I’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical, playing from Wednesday 1 – Saturday 4 April, is the incredible untold life story and music of 10-time GRAMMY® winner and global icon, Chaka Khan! With 22 albums, 25 chart-topping hits, 70 million records sold and a career spanning five decades, Chaka Khan has shaped the sound of generations. Now, her story explodes onto the stage!

When the books at Nell’s owner Peter’s school have disappeared one morning, Detective Dog Nell is ready to sniff out the culprit! With British Sign Language, creative captions and spoken English, The Detective Dog celebrates books and the magic of reading in an inclusive and accessible performance. Expect captivating puppetry; surprising smells and toe-tapping music. Suitable for ages 3 - 103 and showing on both Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 April.

Stewart Lee brings his Stewart Lee vs The Man-Wulf tour to the Belgrade theatre from Thursday 8 – Saturday 10 October. Lee shares his stage with a tough-talking werewolf comedian from the dark forests of the subconscious who hates humanity. The Man-Wulf lays down a ferocious comedy challenge to the culturally irrelevant and physically enfeebled Lee. Can the beast inside us all be silenced with the silver bullet of Lee's unprecedentedly critically acclaimed style of stand-up?

Indigo Productions and Crossroads Live, in association with Curve, are thrilled to announce a new chapter in the legacy of The Silence of the Lambs, as the global cultural phenomenon prepares to make its world stage play premiere in 2026. This brand-new production will be appearing between Tuesday 30 March 2027 – Saturday 3 April 2027 as part of its first ever UK and Ireland tour.

The annual Belgrade Pantomime for 2026 will be Beauty and the Beast, written by and starring Iain Lauchlan from Wednesday 18 November – Saturday 2 January 2027.