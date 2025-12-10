Cast and Creatives Set for WHO LET THE GODS OUT at Polka Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast and creative team has been revealed for Who Let The Gods Out – a hilarious brand-new stage musical based on the first adventure in the brilliant ‘Who Let The Gods Out’ series, with book and lyrics by the series’ bestselling author Maz Evans. The show will run in Polka’s Y C Chan Theatre from Saturday 7 February until Sunday 22 March with a press performance on Friday 13 February at 6pm.

Maz Evans will also be doing exclusive Q&A’s after the Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 February 2.30pm performances, as well as selected schools performances.

Elliot needs to save the world – and save his mum. Enter some epic Greek Gods with a few tricks up their togas…

Elliot Hooper’s life is highly suboptimal. His mum isn’t very well, his posh neighbour is trying to steal his home and he has ever so slightly unleashed an evil death daemon into the world… Luckily (according to her), the constellation Virgo has crash landed in his dungheap and with the help of a legendary family of ancient Greek Gods, Elliot is on a quest to save THE world. But can he save HIS world too…?

The cast for Who Let The Gods Out will be Andy Owens (The Nutcracker, Creation Theatre; A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Creation Theatre) as ‘Elliot’, Nadia Wyn Abouayen (A Christmas Carol, The Sherman Theatre; Medusa’s First Kiss, Little Angel Theatre) as ‘Virgo’, Harriet O’Grady (Robin Hood, The Egg; Storehouse, Sage & Jester) as ‘Patricia Porshley Plum’/’Josie’/’The Queen’, Jazz Evans (Percy Jackson the Musical, The Other Palace; Claus the Musical, The Dick Deadeye) as ‘Zeus’/’Thanatos’, and Stephan Boyce (Richard II, The Bridge Theatre; The Boy With Wings, Polka Theatre) as ‘Hermes’.

The book and lyrics for the show are written by Maz Evans (Over My Dead Body – CWA Gold Dagger shortlist and Capital Crime Fingerprint Award winner, Carnegie Medal nominee, Waterstone’s Children’s Book of the Year) and with music by Luke Bateman (Oi Frog! West End & UK Tours; The Fabulist Fox Sister, USA & UK), the show is directed by Ria Parry (Rosie and Hugh’s Great Big Adventure), with Katie Lias (Dweeb-A-Mania, Polka Theatre; Burnt at the Stake, Globe Theatre) as Set and Costume Designer. Alongside them are Martin Wiggins (Modern Art Oxford; Jeremy Deller’s Acid Brass) as Sound Designer and Nic Farman (The Book Thief, UK Tour; Broken Wings, Charing Cross Theatre) as Lighting Designer.