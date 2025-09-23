Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures Will Continue 2025 UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chilean-born guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Miguel Montalban will continue his 2025 UK Tour with The Southern Vultures this fall. Presented by AGMP, the ten-date headline tour will bring the acclaimed rock and blues artist to The Half Moon in Putney, London on Thursday, September 25, followed by a performance at Joe Joe Jims in Birmingham on Saturday, October 18.

The UK tour began earlier this year at Cart & Horses in Stratford, London, the birthplace of Iron Maiden, before visiting venues across Wales and the South of England, including Shoreham, Pontypridd, Pontardawe, Gravesend, Barnoldswick, and Cardiff. Special guests Gallow Circus will join the band at the Putney show. Tickets are available now at tickets.halfmoon.co.uk and wegottickets.com.

Speaking about the tour, Montalban said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be touring the UK in 2025, playing at incredible, cozy venues that will make every moment unforgettable. Don’t miss out—grab your tickets now and let’s create magical memories together. I’m counting down the days and can’t wait to share this amazing experience with all of you!”

Montalban has been praised internationally for his guitar virtuosity, drawing acclaim from Rod Stewart, who described him as “one of the finest guitarists in London,” and Mark Knopfler, who called him “totally excellent.” Zakk Wylde also hailed him as “one of the greatest young guitarists around.”

Formed in London in 2019, The Southern Vultures debuted at the legendary 100 Club and have since become a mainstay of the UK rock scene. Their explosive performances fuse modern rock with blues roots, highlighted by Montalban’s dazzling guitar work. The band’s discography includes And The Southern Vultures (2021) and the double live album Live in Birmingham (2023).

With tours across Europe, the U.S., and the UK, plus appearances alongside acts including Marco Mendoza, Ricky Warwick, and Samantha Fish, Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures have earned a reputation for their fiery live shows and bold musicianship.