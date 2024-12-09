Matt Goss Reveals Dates for Brand New UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Phil Mcintyre Live has announced that ‘The New King of Las Vegas’ and award-winning musician Matt Goss will embark upon a brand new tour for 2025.

Matt Goss: The Hits & More will be a celebration of all Matt has achieved in his music career and beyond. Kicking off in Plymouth on the 7th March, Matt will take in a further 20 dates including a night at the London Palladium before concluding the tour in Leeds on 28th April.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster pre-sale on Wednesday 11th December here. General on-sale will take place on Friday 13th December here.

This tour will mark an eagerly anticipated return to the live UK music scene for Matt following his smash hit tour in 2023. Matt, who has performed in the States for an astounding 11 years initially headed to the Palms Casino for one year only. The show became an instant success and he subsequently performed the show at the iconic Caesars Palace for the remainder of his Vegas residency. Whilst in the US, Goss performed in world renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden and even officially hailed August 8th as Matt Goss Day in Las Vegas.

Bringing sensational songs, and an electric atmosphere this show promises to be the biggest and best night out with this celebrated artist.

On announcing the UK tour Matt Goss said: “Trust me, what I’ve learnt over the years being on countless stages around the world, this will be your best night of the year!”

Matt Goss burst on to the global entertainment scene as lead singer of the English pop sensation, BROS. Goss quickly became the youngest artist to sell out and headline the world- famous Wembley Stadium, performing to a crowd of more than 77,000 fans. He played a record 19 consecutive nights to more than 200,000 fans at Wembley Arena and broke a world record selling out 2 nights at the O2 Arena in London, (40,000 tickets) in an unbelievable 7 seconds. He has performed twice for her majesty, the Queen and has taken his award-winning shows to the most prestigious venues around the world including the Royal Albert Hall.

2018 saw the release of the BAFTA winning movie about his and his brother’s life entitled ‘After the Screaming Stops.’ Following a national theatre release, the movie went on to become the most downloaded BBC production in 2018 and it has been roundly hailed as “The greatest music documentary of all time” by GQ Magazine.

TOUR DATES

MARCH 2025

07 March Plymouth Pavilions

08 March Bristol Beacon

13 March Blackpool Grand

14 March Sheffield Oval

19 March Newcastle Tyne Theatre

21 March Glasgow Pavilion

22 March Middlesbrough Town Hall

25 March Birmingham Symphony Hall

26 March Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

27 March Wolverhampton Civic Hall

31 March Cardiff New Theatre

APRIL 2025

04 April Liverpool Philharmonic

06 April London The London Palladium

16 April Southampton O2 Guildhall

17 April Portsmouth Guildhall

23 April Manchester O2 Apollo

24 April Hull Connexin Live

25 April York Barbican

28 April Leeds Grand

Photo credit: Paul Harris

