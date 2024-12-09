News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Matt Goss Reveals Dates for Brand New UK Tour

General on-sale will take place on Friday 13th December.

By: Dec. 09, 2024
Matt Goss Reveals Dates for Brand New UK Tour Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Phil Mcintyre Live has announced that ‘The New King of Las Vegas’ and award-winning musician Matt Goss will embark upon a brand new tour for 2025.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: THE LITTLE MERMAID at Bristol Old Vic
Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Unite for Summer 2025 Tour
Matt Goss Reveals Dates for Brand New UK Tour
Cast Set For Caryl Churchill Double Bill at Royal Exchange

Matt Goss: The Hits & More will be a celebration of all Matt has achieved in his music career and beyond. Kicking off in Plymouth on the 7th March, Matt will take in a further 20 dates including a night at the London Palladium before concluding the tour in Leeds on 28th April.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster pre-sale on Wednesday 11th December here. General on-sale will take place on Friday 13th December here.

This tour will mark an eagerly anticipated return to the live UK music scene for Matt following his smash hit tour in 2023. Matt, who has performed in the States for an astounding 11 years initially headed to the Palms Casino for one year only. The show became an instant success and he subsequently performed the show at the iconic Caesars Palace for the remainder of his Vegas residency. Whilst in the US, Goss performed in world renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden and even officially hailed August 8th as Matt Goss Day in Las Vegas.

 Bringing sensational songs, and an electric atmosphere this show promises to be the biggest and best night out with this celebrated artist.

On announcing the UK tour Matt Goss said: “Trust me, what I’ve learnt over the years being on countless stages around the world, this will be your best night of the year!”

Matt Goss burst on to the global entertainment scene as lead singer of the English pop sensation, BROS. Goss quickly became the youngest artist to sell out and headline the world- famous Wembley Stadium, performing to a crowd of more than 77,000 fans. He played a record 19 consecutive nights to more than 200,000 fans at Wembley Arena and broke a world record selling out 2 nights at the O2 Arena in London, (40,000 tickets) in an unbelievable 7 seconds. He has performed twice for her majesty, the Queen and has taken his award-winning shows to the most prestigious venues around the world including the Royal Albert Hall.

2018 saw the release of the BAFTA winning movie about his and his brother’s life entitled ‘After the Screaming Stops.’ Following a national theatre release, the movie went on to become the most downloaded BBC production in 2018 and it has been roundly hailed as “The greatest music documentary of all time” by GQ Magazine.

TOUR DATES

MARCH 2025

07 March                             Plymouth                             Pavilions

08 March                             Bristol                                   Beacon

13 March                             Blackpool                             Grand

14 March                             Sheffield                               Oval

19 March                             Newcastle                           Tyne Theatre

21 March                             Glasgow                               Pavilion

22 March                             Middlesbrough                  Town Hall

25 March                             Birmingham                        Symphony Hall

26 March                             Nottingham                        Royal Concert Hall

27 March                             Wolverhampton                Civic Hall

31 March                             Cardiff                                   New Theatre

APRIL 2025

04 April                                 Liverpool                              Philharmonic

06 April                                 London                                 The London Palladium

16 April                                 Southampton                     O2 Guildhall

17 April                                 Portsmouth                        Guildhall

23 April                                 Manchester                        O2 Apollo

24 April                                 Hull                                        Connexin Live

25 April                                 York                                       Barbican

28 April                                 Leeds                                     Grand

 Photo credit: Paul Harris



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos