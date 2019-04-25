Liverpool FC Legends Come To St George's Hall And St Helens Theatre Royal For Audience With Event Next Month

Apr. 25, 2019  

Liverpool FC Legends Come To St George's Hall And St Helens Theatre Royal For Audience With Event Next Month

The perfect evening's entertainment that no Liverpool FC fan will want to miss, An Audience with Liverpool Legends comes to 2 venues in the North West next month.

This intimate evening featuring Liverpool football legends John Aldridge, Ronnie Whelan and Steve McMahon will visit Liverpool's St George's Hall on Thursday 16 May and St Helens Theatre Royal on Friday 17 May.

The event, hosted by comedian and compere Jed Stone, provides an unmissable night of entertainment with these sporting greats.

Liverpool born John 'Aldo' Aldridge made his debut at Anfield in 1987 and played for the side until 1989, throughout his career he also played for Tranmere Rovers, who he later managed, as well as the Republic of Ireland National Team.

Midfielder Ronnie Whelan played for Liverpool for an impressive 15 years from 1979 to 1994, in which time he made 493 appearances, and scored 73 goals during his time with the club.

Halewood-born Steve McMahon joined the Reds in September 1985 and went on to win three league titles and two FA Cups during his 6 years with the team.

From previous clubs, to wearing the famous red jersey, to representing their country, audiences will be given an insight in to the lives and careers of these true Liverpool legends.

A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for purchase which will include the opportunity to meet the 3 stars for a pre-show Meet and Greet, and chance for photos and autographs.



