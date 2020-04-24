Latest SIGNAL ONLINE Concert Line-up Announced

Ground-breaking new musical theatre event SIGNAL ONLINE is being live-streamed around the world once again on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 at 7.30pm GMT (2.30pm EST) via YouTube. It features a series of international award-winning composers performing new musical theatre live from their living rooms into yours.

Adam Lenson says: "SIGNAL ONLINE is part of our ongoing project to bring together the global community of new musical theatre writers and present high quality concerts of new work that challenge preconceptions of what musicals look like, sound like or are about. It is such a thrill to bring together these impossible lineups of the best and most innovative artists in the medium from all over the world. I'm also really excited by the technical advances we have made to ensure high quality music-optimised streams that sync writers from their living rooms for an entirely live concert experience."

Writers from Australia, Canada, USA and across the UK will present work on 28 April including:



- Cordelia O'Driscoll (Buried, You & I, NYMF Best Score Award)

- Maimuna Memon (UK; actress and songwriter, recently appeared in Ghost Quartet and Lazarus, composed Electrolyte)

- Ben Page (Leaving Eden, NYMF Best Musical Award)

- Steven Page (founding member, lead singer and guitarist for Barenaked Ladies, Trans-Canada Highwaymen)

- Matt Winkworth (The Assassination of Katie Hopkins)

- Forristal & Clarke (PUBLIC DOMAIN, P.S I'm A Terrible Person)

- Sam Kenyon (The Royal Shakespeare Company's Miss Littlewood)

- Mark Sonnenblick (Midnight At The Never Get. Jonathan Larson and Harold Adamson Awards)

- Vidya Makan (My Home Too, Woman, Star of Australian production of Six)

- Evie Rose Lane (Singer-Songwriter and Viral Video sensation)

- Julian Hornik (Tenn, Deathbed Edition, Lucille and Jack Yellen Award, Sammy Cahn Award)

- Robin Simoes Da Silva (Works of Art)

- Hilmi Jaidin (Shift+Alt+Right)

- Neil Bastian (Mayfly Man)



Link to watch: www.thebonfire.uk/concerts





