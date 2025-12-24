The Van Morrison Alumni Band to Return to London in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the overwhelming success of their debut UK tours in 2024 & 2025 - including a sold-out West End show at the Adelphi Theatre - The Van Morrison Alumni Band will return in January 2026 with a brand-new run of London shows, to honour the music and legacy of Sir Van Morrison at the stunning Emerald Theatre, on London’s Embankment.

This incredible residency - curated and led by renowned saxophonist and broadcaster Leo Green - offers fans a new way to connect with classic songs from the Van Morrison catalogue. Including all the hits and fan favourites along with a treasure trove of rarely-performed gems from Van’s extraordinary catalogue - The Van Morrison Alumni Band offers the ultimate live experience.

The musicians, who recorded and toured with Van across the globe and contributed to seven of his albums, deliver an authentic and emotionally charged celebration of one of the greatest songwriters of our time.

Plus vocals will come from singers including Hayley Sanderson & Natalie May Paris (Olivier Award nominated as Jane Seymour in the original West End cast of SIX the musical) from BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Audiences are taken on a vivid journey through the music, memories and magic of Van Morrison’s legendary career, with the songs punctuated with Leo’s signature storytelling and behind-the-scenes insights.

Expect powerful live renditions of beloved classics from across his 50+ albums - from Moondance, Into the Mystic and Days Like This, to the timeless Have I Told You Lately and Brown Eyed Girl - all performed by the extraordinary musicians who helped bring them to life in the first place.

The Van Morrison Alumni Band is a group of all-star musicians, who have between them accompanied Van Morrison in more than 3000 concerts around the world and have amassed more than 500 recordings credits on the singer’s albums dating back several decades and include:

Leo Green (Sax)

Matt Holland (Trumpet)

Alec Dankworth & Steve Pearce (Bass)

Robin Aspland (Piano)

Geoff Dunn (Drums)

and will be joined by: Matt White (Guitar),

Hayley Sanderson (Vocals) Natalie May Paris (Vocals) Roo Savill (Vocals) and others.

Please note: Van Morrison himself does not appear or take part in any of the concerts

