Cast Set For CASH ON DELIVERY at The Mill at Sonning

The cast has been announced for CASH ON DELIVERY, a side-splitting farce of mistaken identity and mayhem by Michael Cooney, directed bv Ron Aldridge, at the Mill at Sonning. Performances run February 5 - April 4.

Mention the name Cooney and your mind instantly races to uproarious comedy and belly fulls of laughs And you are absolutely spot on as this razor sharp farce is written by none other than the famous screenwriter son of The Mill at Sonning's favourite - Ray Cooney!

Michael Cooney's Cash On Delivery is a fast-paced, whirlwind of a play that has all the ingredients for rib-tickling hilarity.

Eric Swan (aided by his Uncle George and unbeknown to his wife, Linda) has pocketed thousands of pounds through fraudulent benefit claims. When Norman Bassett (the lodger) opens the door to Mr Jenkins, the DSS Inspector, mayhem follows - as do the undertaker, bereavement counsellor, psychiatrist, Norman's fiancé, a corpse, the ominous Ms Cowper and a rather rebellious washing machine!

Chaos erupts as mistaken identities, frantic cover-ups, and rapid-fire misunderstandings spiral out of control. With doors slamming, secrets spilling, and an endless parade of outrageous characters, no one is safe from the madness.

Filled with Cooney's trademark witty dialogue, lightning timing, and an avalanche of comic twists, Cash On Delivery promises a night of unrelenting fun and pure theatrical escapism. You will be holding your sides for dear life!

Cast Biographies

James Bradshaw (Norman Bassett). On TV he is best known as Dr Max DeBryn in nine series of ITV1's Endeavour. On stage he was in Breakfast at Tiffany's (Theatre Royal Haymarket), House and Garden (National Theatre) and at the Mill at Sonning in Three Men in a Boat and It Runs in the Family.

Steven Pinder (Eric Swan). On television best known for playing Max Farnham in Channel 4's Brookside from 1990 until the show ended in 2003. His stage roles have included both Doctor Dillamond and The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the smash hit musical Wicked and at the Mill at Sonning, Don't Rock the Boat, It Runs In The Family, Calendar Girls, Funny Money, Two Into One, Who's Under Where?, Father of the Bride, Scared to Death and The Sound of Murder.

Rachel Fielding (Sally Chessington). On film, she played the mother of a profoundly deaf child in the Oscar winning short The Silent Child. Her West End stage credits include Arcadia (Haymarket theatre), The Real Inspector Hound and Black Comedy (Noel Coward theatre) and at The Mill, Don't Rock The Boat, Calendar Girls, Father Of The Bride, Love, Loss and What I Wore, Relatively Speaking, Barefoot in The Park and most recently It Runs in the Family.

Harry Gostelow (Mr Jenkins). Harry was recently seen in the West End in Witness for the Prosecution (County Hall) and Coram Boy (Chichester and Lowry). His Mill appearances include: Don't Rock the Boat, It's Her Turn Now, House on Cold Hill, 2 into 1, Out of Order, Funny Money, It Runs in the Family, Father of the Bride, Run for your Wife and How The Other Half Loves, Taking Steps, and Joking Apart.

Elizabeth Elvin (Mrs Cowper). Her West End credits include The Mousetrap, The Bells (opposite Steven Berkoff), Hello, Dolly! and A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum (with the legendary Frankie Howerd). She has been in over 30 productions at The Mill including Calendar Girls, Still Life, We'll Always Have Paris, High Society, Born Yesterday and Stepping Out.

Oscar Cleaver (Dr Chapman). This is Oscar's third show at the Mill, previously appearing in Calendar Girls and It Runs in the Family.

Natasha Gray (Linda Swan). On TV she is best known as Elsa Chappell in Emmerdale. Theatre includes Sir Peter Hall's production of The Merchant of Venice. Her previous Mill credits include Funny Money in 2022, and It Runs In The Family in 2025.

Melanie Gutteridge (Miss Dixon). Theatre includes Abigail's Party (UK Tour) and at the Mill at Sonning, Spider's Web, Enchanted April, Alone Together and Don't Rock the Boat.

Ian Stuart Robertson (Uncle George). Over a 44-year career Iain has performed in theatres the length and breadth of Great Britain, clocking up over 100 productions. This is his third time performing at The Mill, having previously appeared in Busman's Honeymoon and It Runs in the Family.

Titus Rowe (Mr Forbright). His stage roles include Lawrence in Eugenius! The Musical at The Other Palace and Sgt Connolly in It Runs in The Family at the Mill at Sonning,