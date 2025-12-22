Bobbie Little Joins COVEN at the Kiln Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kiln Theatre has announced that Bobbie Little will now play Edmund/Covell in the world premiere of new musical Coven, with music and lyrics by Rebecca Brewer and Grammy Award winning Daisy Chute, and book by Rebecca Brewer. Bobbie steps into the role from 2 January 2026 with Diana Vickers withdrawing from the production due to unforeseen personal circumstances.

The production directed by Olivier Award winner Miranda Cromwell, runs at Kiln Theatre until 17 January 2026.

The cast includes Allyson Ava-Brown (Nell/Elizabeth), Rachel Barnes (Ensemble), Gabrielle Brooks (Jenet), Shiloh Coke (Frances/Alizon), Rosalind Ford (King James / Ensemble), Alice Gruden (Ensemble), Penny Layden (Martha/Judge), Bobbie Little (Edmund/Covell), Holly Mallett (Ensemble), Lauryn Redding (Rose), Kathryn Tindall (Ensemble), Jacinta Whyte (Maggie), and Jennifer Whyte (Keys).

The creative team are Rebecca Brewer - Book, Music and Lyrics, Daisy Chute - Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations, Miranda Cromwell - Director, Jasmine Swan - Set and Costume Designer, Zeynep Kepekli - Lighting Designer, Helen Atkinson - Sound Designer, Jennifer Whyte - Musical Supervisor and Orchestrations, Shelley Maxwell - Choreographer, Laura Cubitt - Puppetry Director, Rosie Pearson for Pearson Casting CDG - Casting Director, Tom Wright - Dramaturg, Hazel Holder - Voice Coach.

About Coven

1612. Pendle, Lancashire. A witch hunt is raging and a 9-year-old Jenet accuses her own family of witchcraft. 21 years later, she finds herself imprisoned, surrounded by the most feared women in town. As the accuser becomes the accused, Jenet must confront a 250-year legacy of witchcraft and the dark secrets of her own past. As she listens to the shocking stories of the women around her, Jenet’s faith begins to crumble.

Olivier award-winning director Miranda Cromwell joins forces with writers Rebecca Brewer and Grammy award-winning Daisy Chute. A thrilling new musical combining uplifting anthems and powerful melodies in a fresh reinterrogation of the true story of the Pendle Witch Trials. With power in their veins and the earth beneath their feet, 13 women rise above the forces that seek to silence them.