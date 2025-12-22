BALLET NIGHTS DECADANCE Celebrates 10th Show in London

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ballet Nights has announced its tenth London programme with the specially titled DECADANCE at Cadogan Hall on Wednesday February 4th 2026.

Says Ballet Nights' CEO and Artistic Director, Jamiel Devernay-Laurence, “Ballet Nights 010: DecaDance celebrates a bold new chapter in the Ballet Nights tradition as we mark ten landmark programmes in London and embark on our first UK tour. DecaDance – our milestone event - features the UK debut of Mexico's Ballet de Monterrey (photo left) and dancers from Monaco's national company, Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo. I'm thrilled that both companies will be making their BALLET NIGHTS debut with us on February 4th.

"We will also be celebrating the return of Royal Ballet Soloist Joshua Junker in his Ballet Nights mainstage debut as well as founding Ballet Nights members - the award-winning Yorke Dance Project and National Dance Award nominees, Pett|Clausen-Knight (photo below by Deborah Jaffe). And we'll be welcoming debuts from Royal Ballet stars Sae Maeda, and Harris Bell as well as a thrilling viola solo from our Music Award winner Dominic Stokes.” Ballet Nights has had a meteoric rise since its modest launch in September 2023 at the intimate, 200-seater Lanterns Studio Theatre in London's Docklands. Founder Jamiel Devernay-Laurence's dream of presenting a world-class mixed programme of classical ballet, contemporary dance, live music and new discoveries to audiences both here and abroad has established Ballet Nights as a creative production powerhouse.

Rapidly increasing audiences during 2024 drove the company to look for bigger premises; Cadogan Hall in Chelsea subsequently stepped up and became the company's new home with an audience capacity of 900+.

DECADANCE marks the 10th iteration of Ballet Nights in the capital. A UK tour is booked for 2026 with dates in Manchester, Brighton, Richmond, Darlington, and Glasgow.

Glasgow's Theatre Royal hosted Ballet Nights' first UK performance outside London in 2025 – a capacity audience ensured a return booking for 2026. Internationally Ballet Nights has performed in Brisbane, Australia; Bucharest, Romania; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The company launched another first in December 2025 when Royal Ballet Principal Matthew Ball took to the stage at the Royal Academy of Music and shared a dazzling display of performance and conversation with fellow Royal Ballet Principal Character Artist Kristen McNally to a sellout audience in the appropriately named ‘An Evening With Matthew Ball'.

More ‘Evenings' are in the pipeline. What had started off as a bold new vision has matured into an international brand; reimagining what dance can look like for a modern audience has inspired some exciting new ideas.