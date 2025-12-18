I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL Will Open at the Other Palace

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A fully staged transfer of Edinburgh Festival Fringe hit new musical I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL will make its off-West End debut at The Other Palace from 2 - 26 April 2026.

The outrageous 80's horror comedy rock musical enjoyed a bumper season at the Edinburgh Fringe, backed by Tony-nominated co-producers of Broadway's Operation Mincemeat, Feuille Dooley Productions. The show will now spook London audiences in a non-stop, big laugh, high-voltage production from the twisted mind of writer Sean Matthew Whiteford and director-choreographer Rachel Klein, with full creative team and casting to be announced.

In I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL, after being pushed over the edge by the most popular kids at school, four-eyed wallflower Nancy Nelson cries to the heavens for help! But it is Satan who hears her cry, transforming Nancy into a big-haired, foul-mouthed, sex bomb rocker who's hungry for souls. With the help of the devil, sweet revenge is on the menu. Who will save Nancy? Or will the power of love for who she really is break the spell before it's too late?

“I'm beyond excited to be transferring to London with this tremendous team. I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL is, at the surface, a hilarious 80s horror rock show in the spirit of the films and music I've adored my whole life. Threaded within is a beautiful love story about how proudly owning your true, authentic identity has the power to save the world. It's a feel-good time, the music is outrageously high-octane, and while it's set in the past, the story is meant for today,” said Sean Matthew Whiteford, writer of book, music, lyrics.

Claire Feuille and Josh Dooley of Feuille Dooley Productions will serve as Lead Producers. Further creatives and cast to be announced soon.

I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL will perform at The Other Palace, Studio from 2 to 26 April 2026. Tickets go on-sale today.