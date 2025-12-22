Photos: Kym Marsh, Lisa Faulkner and More in Rehearsal For SINGLE WHITE FEMALE UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Photos from rehearsals have been released from the brand-new stage adaptation of Single White Female UK tour. Based on the hit 90s thriller film, the world premiere production of Single White Female stars actor, TV presenter and singer Kym Marsh, and actor, TV presenter and chef Lisa Faulkner. Check out the photos below!

Joining Kym Marsh (Hedy) and Lisa Faulkner (Allie) on stage for the six-month tour are Andro as Graham, Jonny McGarrity as Sam and Amy Snudden as Bella. Understudies are Francesca McBride (Bella), Patrick McHugh (Graham and Sam) and Anna Ruben (Hedy and Allie).

The new stage play, adapted by author, journalist and broadcaster Rebecca Reid, will open on 9 January 2026 at Brighton’s Theatre Royal and will tour the UK and Ireland until 13 June.

Allie is a recently divorced mum, balancing being a single parent with the launch of her tech start up. When she decides to advertise for a lodger to help make ends meet, the delightful Hedy offers her a lifeline. But as their lives intertwine, boundaries blur and a seemingly perfect arrangement begins to unravel with chilling consequences.

Photo Credit: Chris Bishop