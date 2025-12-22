Kings Head Theatre Adds Extra Adults-Only Performances of JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

King's Head Theatre has added an extra performance of the Adults Only Version of Jack and The Beanstalk on 2 January 2026 due to demand after the original run sold-out.

So far, a variety of musical theatre icons and drag superstars have been guest starring in the Adults Only performances of their 2025 pantomime Jack & the Beanstalk. The adult version of the show is a no holds barred naughty version, making it the perfect event for a festive friends' night out – this year already had extra Adults Only performances from last year, due to demand, and now another!

Each of these performances includes one special guest star, who will join the cast led by Drag Race UK star Victoria Scone playing Dame Trott. The Guest Star plays the ‘Magic Harp', performing their own featured number as part of the show. Jack and the Beanstalk: Adults Only will take place across selected evenings from 27 November - 3 January.

For this extra-special performance, it's only fair an extra-special guest returns! Queerties Nominee Ella Vaday (Drag Race UK S3) will be the only guest star performing twice this season, after also leading the King's Head Theatre pantomime as Peckham last year's Cinderella.

The musical theatre stars who have performed this year so far are: RuPaul's Drag Race UK queen Veronica Green (Drag Race UK S3; Dragged to the Musicals); Kate Butch (Drag Race UK S5; Wuthering Shites); Viola (Queen of the Universe), West End star Cassidy Janson (Beautiful; &Juliet; Chess); Francis Haugen (Legally Blonde; Instagram influencer); Steven Webb (Shucked; The Book of Mormon); and Oliver Award Nominee Adèle Anderson (Fascinating Aida; The Cabinet Minister); drag king Don One (Joe Lycett Live; Death Drop – The Play)

Still to come are: Georgina Onuorah (Brigadoon; Shucked) on Tuesday 23 December; and SIX alumnae Danielle Steers (Six the Musical; Hot Mess) on Saturday 27 December, Le Fil (Drag Race UK S4 & Canada vs. The World; Club NVRLND) on Tuesday 30 December and River Medway (Drag Race UK S4; Death Drop: Back in the Habit) on Saturday 3 January.

Executive Producer & CEO of King's Head Theatre, Sofi Berenger said, “ We are so delighted with the response to Jack and the Beanstalk so far. The Adults-only version has been such a highlight as we welcome Guest Stars to our stage. It's wonderful to be able to offer another chance for people to see our magical Panto with our extra date, and the chance to welcome one of our favourite drag queens - Ella Vaday back to the stage. She's a Panto powerhouse and if you've not seen her yet, now is your chance.”

Jack and the Beanstalk is written and directed by Andrew Pollard, who created last year's five-star hit Cinderella. Also returning is composer Ben Barrow and choreographer Emily Golding-Ellis. They are joined by lighting designer Alex Lewer (I Wish You Well, Criterion; F**king Men, Waterloo East), sound designer Matthew Giles (The Last Five Years, Reading Rep/Barn Theatre), musical director Jordan Paul Clarke (Olivier Award-winner for Showstoppers; Ride, Garrick Theatre).

King's Head Theatre is continuing to support disadvantaged communities by offering families and schools free or reduced tickets to see Jack and the Beanstalk, through the Golden Goose Pay-it-Forward scheme. Returning for its second year, the scheme encourages community donations, which then go directly towards allowing more children and families to experience the magic of panto.