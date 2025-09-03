Feeroza Patel Joins SOLT & UK Theatre as Director of Membership and External Affairs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Feeroza Patel has been appointed as the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre's new Director of Membership and External Affairs. She will take up the role on 10 September.

Feeroza joins SOLT & UK Theatre from London & Partners, the international trade and promotion agency for London, where she led global communications and played a central role in the award-winning Let's Do London campaign, which drove an additional 330,000 visitors to the capital after the pandemic.

An accomplished leader, she has held senior roles across PR, marketing, brand, public affairs, crisis communications, and social media in both the public and private sectors. Her career includes positions at the Office for Government Commerce, the National Skills Academy, the Olympic Government Unit, and in the fashion industry.

Feeroza also has a longstanding commitment to the theatre and cultural sector. She is a Trustee of Actors Touring Company and previously served as a Trustee of The House Mill, a Grade I listed heritage site in London, where she chaired the Arts and Marketing Committees.

SOLT & UK Theatre Co-CEOs Claire Walker and Hannah Essex said, “We are delighted to welcome Feeroza to SOLT & UK Theatre. She brings a wealth of experience in membership engagement and in raising profile and influence on a national and international stage. Her expertise and passion for culture will be invaluable as we continue to support our members and champion the theatre sector.”

Feeroza Patel said, “I am thrilled to be joining SOLT & UK Theatre. I look forward to building strong relationships with members and forging powerful coalitions across the sector, so that together we can amplify our collective voice, grow audiences, and champion British theatre as one of the UK's great success stories.”