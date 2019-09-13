Everyman Theatre Cheltenham Announces New Season

Mark Goucher, Chief Executive of The Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham has announced the venue's new season of work alongside his commercial company Mark Goucher Productions Ltd opening two new shows (The Man in the White Suit in Bath and the West End and Priscilla Queen of the Desert on tour) this autumn.

The venue's annual Pantomime this year is Cinderella which once again is produced in house. For the first time the venue is collaborating with other regional theatres in a scheme which will see the production play at other venues in future years and sees a new company - Everyman Pantomimes Ltd established. The venue also continues to co-produce with other regional venues, with collaborations planned with both Birmingham Repertory Theatre and Theatre Royal Bath.

The venue's own producing company The Everyman Theatre Company has another busy season with three new shows in production including Willy Russell's classic Shirley Valentine starring Claire Sweeney and directed by Ian Talbot, Harold Pinter's The Birthday Party to be directed by Paul Milton and Ian Hislop and Nick Newman's new comedy A Bunch of Amateurs.

Visiting shows include both Dominic Dromgoole's production of Oscar Wilde's A Woman of No Importance and Mischief Theatre's Peter Pan Goes Wrong both of which begin their tours at the theatre following highly successful West End runs.

Full details of the season can be found at https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You