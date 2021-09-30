BOLD Theatre Presents WHAT THEY FORGOT TO TELL US (AND OTHER STORIES)

The debut event at the new BOLD Elephant venue, What They Forgot To Tell Us (and other stories) is an immersive promenade theatre experience about the power of stories.

For a world that has changed so much, we are still in the same place: which stories do we want to tell? Which ones do we really listen to? Enter a world of stories where nothing is what you expect it to be. Audiences are invited to join a liminal world inhabited by The Agency whose mission is to reveal those stories. As audiences move across three floors of the building, they become voyeurs in other people's stories and slowly uncover the secrets and shadows in their own. This brand-new show, created by an ensemble of experienced devisers, uses stories, personal as well as universal, making invisible people visible / making unheard stories heard.

There are only 40 tickets available per performance. Catch the show before the BOLD Elephant building gets redeveloped and BOLD moves to another new space.

Artistic director Sarah Davey Hull said, "We want to give our audiences a remarkable evening, to send them off into the night uplifted, connected to their own stories and each other."

BOLD has emerged from the bold & saucy theatre company, who has been making theatre for the last 25 years. BOLD Elephant is their first repurposed building - a 1950s office block, originally a brewery and more recently an employment agency, now transformed into a daring, playful and exuberant experiment for site-specific and immersive theatre making. A place for theatre-makers and audiences to come together, create and thrive in an inspiring space. So far they have collected a team of associate artists, commissioned seven short films shot in the venue, opened a playwriting scheme selecting three young playwrights to champion, and started BOLD Wednesdays, a regular Pay What You Can theatre skills development programme. BOLD is run by Artistic Director and founder Sarah Davey-Hull, and the Associate Artists are Enyi Okoronkwo, Marianne Badrichani, Phoebe Naughton, Sammy Dowson, Sarah Goddard, Shani Erez and Steve Harper