BALLET NIGHTS Celebrates Second Anniversary at Cadogan Hall

BALLET NIGHTS will celebrate its second anniversary on September 10th and 11th with a programme of world-class dancers, choreographers and musicians at London’s Cadogan Hall at 7pm. The programme, titled Bound In Motion, will be compèred by the company’s Artistic Director Jamiel Devernay-Laurence whose signature style combines a deep passion and knowledge of each piece with a warm delivery.

Bound in Motion will present the Ballet Nights’ debut of Fumi Kaneko and Vadim Muntagirov, Principals of the Royal Ballet, who will perform Apollo composed by Stravinsky and choreographed in 1928 by the then 24 year old George Balanchine. The programme also features performances by the stellar ENB Principal duo Sangeun Lee and Gareth Haw, celebrated Flamenco pianist Andrés Barrios and Flamenco dancer El Yiyo, Ballet D’Jerri, Jersey’s National Ballet Company in their Ballet Nights’ debut, Caspar Lench and Denilson Almeida, both rising stars at the Royal Ballet, Andrew Cummings, the Glasgow-born star of Gauthier Dance in Germany, the virtuoso violinist Michael Bochmann, the contemporary club duo EKLEIDO and Ballet Nights’ house concert pianist Viktor Erik Emanuel.

Says Devernay-Laurence: “BOUND IN MOTION marks two years of Ballet Nights; two years of building a new tradition where where dance is celebrated in all its forms. This programme brings together leading artists from major companies, independent scenes, and international cultures. From Forsythe to flamenco, Royal Ballet stars to Jersey’s national company, we continue to aim to break boundaries and unite audiences through unforgettable live performance. Presenting a George Balanchine choreography through the Apollo Pas de Deux for the first time at Ballet Nights is a landmark moment for our series — not only as a debut for this iconic choreography, but also for celebrating the Ballet Nights debut of world stars Vadim Muntagirov and Fumi Kaneko. Their artistry and musicality embody everything Ballet Nights stands for: excellence, elegance, and the thrill of witnessing legends.”