Applications Now Open For Two New London Borough Of Culture Community Investment Funds

The Mayor of London's Borough of Culture 2025 - is seeking proposals from organisations or individuals that can deliver community focused, cultural, arts, and heritage-based activities and events.

Welcome to Wandsworth Project Grants commission fees of up to £10,000 are available to support the development of content or programming for Welcome to Wandsworth between September 2025 to March 2026 with an application deadline of 5pm, Mon 14 July.

Led by Wandsworth Council in partnership with local people and organisations, Welcome to Wandsworth's year-long programme, featuring hundreds of cultural events and creative initiatives, kicked off in April 2025 and continues through to March 2026.

From Roehampton to Battersea, Tooting to Putney, the borough has already seen an explosion of creativity. People have already come together to celebrate Wandsworth's heritage and diverse communities, supercharging health and happiness. Project Grant funded initiatives will support the vision and ambition of the London Borough of Culture and make lasting impact on our communities, people and places. Further details available here

Wandsworth based creatives can also apply for Micro-commission Awards up to £1,000 to create new artworks during the London Borough of Culture year. With the aim of piloting new ways to support the borough's cultural sector, the Micro-commission awards will help nurture local talent and inspirational ideas around the theme of health and happiness. Applications are open now with an 8- week rolling deadline until December 2025. These are reviewed by the London Borough of Culture Champions Group which is made up of Wandsworth residents from diverse backgrounds, who ensure the year is truly made with, by and for local communities.

Full details of the Cultural Micro-commission grants is available here

Micro-commission awards are also available to schools in the borough with the next round available from September. The Micro-commission funding ensures all students and staff have access to enhanced creative opportunities throughout the year and are designed to help schools to scale up their existing projects or develop entirely new projects. Full details here

