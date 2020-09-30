Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra Reports Deficit For the First Time in Over a Decade

In a news release, the orchestra has reported a deficit of $222,141.

The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra has reported an operating deficit for the first time in over a decade, due to the health crisis, CTV News reports.

In a news release, the orchestra has reported a deficit of $222,141. The orchestra had a shorted season because of the pandemic, which brought in $8.49 million in revenue. However, they had more than $8.71 in expenses.

"I would have to admit that the year took a few turns that I had not expected," Board President Curt Vossen said in the news release.

In order to move forward, Vossen said that they will need to "prudently manage our financial position" and will need support from the community and the government.

"In this time of crisis, people have been called upon to find new ways of operating programs, performing and engaging with our audience members, donors, sponsors, community partners, funders and friends, and we've done that," said WSO executive director Trudy Schroeder.

Read more on CTV News.

