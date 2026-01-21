THE ROLL PLAYERS Season 2 Set to Launch at Comedy Bar Danforth

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

From the Upside Down of Stranger Things to the viral success of Baldur's Gate 3, Dungeons & Dragons has exploded from a basement hobby into a massive pop-culture juggernaut. On Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Toronto's top comedians are bringing that chaotic energy to the stage for an unmissable live nerd-culture event!

The Roll Players returns for its highly anticipated second season, taking over Comedy Bar Danforth on the last Tuesday of every month.

Led by Dungeon Master and creator Kris Siddiqi (Netflix's I Woke Up a Vampire, The Boys, Star Trek: Discovery), Season 2 raises the stakes by plunging a cast of Canadian comedy legends into the gothic horror of "The Curse of Strahd"—widely considered the most famous and deadly D&D campaign of all time.

The Roll Players is entirely unscripted. Unlike traditional improv, the cast isn't always in control. The dice determine the plot points, meaning a 'Natural 1' can turn a heroic moment into a comedy of errors that the cast has to navigate on the fly.

The entire all-star cast returns for Season 2.

Lisa Merchant (3x Canadian Comedy Award Winner for Best Female Improviser)

Aurora Browne (Baroness Von Sketch Show, CCA Winner)

Paul Bates (Canadian Comedy Award Winner, Dan for Mayor, Second City Mainstage)

Sarah Hillier (Canadian Comedy Award Winner for Best Female Improviser)

Andy Hull (Canadian Comedy Award Winner, What We Do In The Shadows)

Sharjil Rasool (Run the Burbs, The Beaverton)