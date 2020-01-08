Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret Performance or Solo Concert (Male or Female)

Thomas Finn - A RATPACKED CHRISTMAS - The Lower Ossington Theatre

Best Community Theatre

Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Community Theatre Production

CABARET - Wavestage Theatre Company

Best Direction of a Musical (Equity)

Donna Feore - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL

Best Direction of a Play (Equity)

Emily Dix - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre

Best Ensemble Cast (Equity)

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL

Best Fringe Festival Production (Musical)

EVERY SILVER LINING - Al Green Theatre

Best Fringe Festival Production (Play)

DINNER WITH THE DUTCHESS - FACTORY THEATRE

Best Independent Theatre Production

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

Best Leading Actor (Musical - Equity)

Robert Markus - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish)

Best Leading Actor (Play - Equity)

Tristan Claxton - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre

Best Leading Actress (Musical - Equity)

Stephanie LaRochelle - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish)

Best Leading Actress (Play - Equity)

Lucy Peacock - PRIVATE LIVES - STRATFORD FESTIVAL

Best Musical (Equity)

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Royal Alexandra Theatre (Mirvish)

Best Musical (Professional/Non-Equity)

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre

Best Non-Equity/Professional Theatre

Lower Ossington Theatre

Best Original Choreography (Equity)

DONNA FEORE - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL

Best Original Costume Design (Equity)

Dana Osborne - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL

Best Original Lighting Design (Equity)

Wesley Babcock - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre

Best Original Set Design (Equity)

Michael Gianfrancesco - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL

Best Original Sound Design (Equity)

Peter McBoyle - BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL - STRATFORD FESTIVAL

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Musical - Equity)

Gabi Epstein - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - STRATFORD FESTIVAL

Best Performance by a Female in a Featured Role (Play - Equity)

Kate McArthur - THE REAR WINDOW - Bygone Theatre

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Musical - Equity)

Garett Hill - GREASE - Drayton Entertainment

Best Performance by a Male in a Featured Role (Play - Equity)

Benedict Campbell - TWELVE ANGRY MEN - Drayton Entertainment

Best Play (Equity)

AUGUST OSAGE COUNTY - Soulpepper

Best Professional Theatre

STRATFORD FESTIVAL

Fringe Festival Breakout Performance (Female)

Nicole Sherwin - DRAMA 101

Fringe Festival Breakout Performance (Male)

Daniel Karp - EVERY SILVER LINING - Al Green Theatre

