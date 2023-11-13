Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.
POPULAR
Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.
Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
See a mistake? Please let us know here.
Videos
|Rapunzel, the Family-Friendly Musical!
Wychwood Theatre (12/02-1/07)PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Fireside Munsch
Wychwood Theatre (11/25-11/26)VIDEOS
|It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Young People's Theatre (11/20-12/30)
|I Love You and It Hurts
Hart House Theatre (11/29-11/29)
|Christmas Social Dance Party at Access Ballroom Toronto Beaches
Access Ballroom (12/09-12/09)
|Harbourfront Centre presents Louise Lecavalier’s Stations
Harbourfront Centre presents Louise Lecavalier’s Stations (11/23-11/25)
|Angels in America
Buddies in Bad Times (11/23-12/17)
|A SHOW WE DON'T HAVE
The Assembly Theatre (11/25-11/25)
|Peter Pan: The Panto
King's Wharf Theatre (11/08-11/25)
|A Whole New World: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken
Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre (12/16-12/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You